As the world's most powerful review platform, Trustpilot has made it their mission to bring people and companies together by engaging consumers with companies to improve and create better experiences. Consumers can make more informed decisions when they know what other consumers have experienced, and companies gain significant insights from customer feedback.

Since being founded in 2008, Metals.com provides everyone with the opportunity to own precious metals products at fair prices, with guaranteed delivery times and educational resources to help customers better understand their purchase. The site includes historical gold and silver spot price charts , going back several decades, and they provide customers with a 30-day customer satisfaction guarantee, which is especially helpful for young first time shoppers seeking the best values. Metals.com's vast online catalog consists of competitively priced metals including silver coins, such as the popular 1oz American Eagle, at significantly lower prices than the United States Mint. In addition to U.S. government mint products, Metals.com offers consumers low prices on all major government mints, including: The Royal Canadian Mint, The Perth Mint, and The British Royal Mint. The official Metals.com blog is complete with helpful articles about physical precious metals and current market conditions, created to support customers in conducting their own due diligence.

Shopping with a reputable online dealer like Metals.com is choosing to do business with a respected company you can trust. Metals.com is the #1 name in metals for having among the lowest priced spreads and the fastest shipping in physical metal products and is rated #1 out of over three dozen companies surveyed.

To learn more, visit Metals.com .

Communications: Adam Weiss

Phone: (212) 542-3146

corporate@metals.com

SOURCE Metals.com

Related Links

http://www.metals.com

