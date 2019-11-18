Metals.com Rated #1 In Customer Satisfaction In United States

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metals.com is nationally recognized as the value leader among precious metals retailers, ranking #1 with a 5 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot.

As the world's most powerful review platform, Trustpilot is a global review community that builds trust and transparency between consumers and businesses. More than just a rating, Trustpilot's perfect score represent Metals.com values its customers and offers high-quality service that puts customers at ease with their purchases. With over 1,500 customer reviews, Metals.com surpasses every gold and silver trading company with a perfect customer service score. This significant milestone further validates Metals.com dedication to customer happiness.

Over its 10 year history in the precious metals industry, Metals.com has become the leading bullion dealer in North America, with thousands of unique products available along with providing customers a 30-day customer satisfaction guarantee. Metals.com's vast online catalog consists of competitively priced metals including silver coins, such as the popular 1oz American Eagle, at significantly lower prices than the United States Mint. In addition to U.S. government mint products, Metals.com offers consumers low prices on all major government mints, including: The Royal Canadian Mint, The Perth Mint, and The British Royal Mint.

Metals.com believes leaders start with the customer in mind and operate with that customer as the center of gravity. The company works vigorously day in and day out to earn customers trust and appreciation and its customer's happiness is proudly represented in the company's continued success. Where most leaders pay attention to the marketplace, Metals.com obsesses over their commitment to customers.

Metals.com has distinguished itself through its devoted team of managers, low premiums, and no order minimums. The company's mission is to provide beginning and seasoned collectors with the tools needed to navigate the world of precious metals. Metals.com offers helpful insights into daily market news , and live market prices directly on the site. Shopping with a reputable online dealer like Metals.com is choosing to do business with a respected company you can trust.

