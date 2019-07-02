Metals.com Resolves All Issues With The Texas State Securities Board

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metals.com has resolved all issues with the Texas State Securities Board (TSSB) related to the initial order that the TSSB filed on May 1, 2019.

The agreement to dismiss the initial order was filed on July 1, 2019, in an Agreed Order in which the TSSB found the following:

Metals.com trains its employees on legal compliance;

Metals.com has policies that prohibit employees from providing investment advice;

Metals.com does not permit cold calling; and

Metals.com does not permit the targeting of any demographic group

The TSSB also dismissed similar allegations against individual employees Walter Vera, Michael Kendall, and Athena Hunter, with no penalties or fines.

Notably, TSSB did not impose a fine and acknowledged that "as a measure of good faith and demonstration of its commitment to complying with the law," Metals.com would enhance its existing compliance program.

Metals.com also agreed to offer an extension of what it has already offered for over ten years with its best in class rescission and commitment to total customer experience satisfaction – a continuation of what is already the most extensive policy in the metals industry.

Metals.com retained the law firm of Jones Day, founded in 1893, to advise on this matter as well as in all matters related to legal compliance.

Metals.com believes in the metals it distributes from the United States Government Mint, Canadian Mint, and the British Royal Mint products, and in its record of unparalleled success in the metals industry. Over its 10-year history, Metals.com has become one of the country's largest sellers of precious metals and enjoys top consumer ratings for customer satisfaction and low pricing. Metals.com is committed to abiding by all laws, maintaining the highest standard of ethics, and ensuring the continued satisfaction of its customers. It will use this opportunity to further enhance this commitment as a global leader in the metals industry.

