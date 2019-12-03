Metals.com Takes Over Top U.S. Rankings for Excellent Customer Service and Low Prices

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The highest consecutive five star reviewed company in America is Metals.com, according to the world's leading rating site Trustpilot.

Metals.com is ranked #1 according to its team because of its competitively low pricing and complete obsession with customer service.

Trustpilot is a global review community dedicated to building trust and transparency between consumers and businesses. The review platform recognizes Metals.com's 100-percent 5-star rating score with over 1,608 reviews. More than just a rating, it is a representation of Metals.com's values and dedication to customer happiness.

Markets Insider, a publication of Business Insider, reported on the new rankings. The article observed the score, "Trustpilot's perfect score represents Metals.com values its customers and offers high-quality service that puts customers at ease with their purchase."

In addition, Metals.com and its devoted team watch the marketplace constantly; from the perspective of serving their customers and clients in their best interests. This is one of the reasons the company's customer service receives such high marks. The company makes it a goal to provide beginning and seasoned collectors with the tools needed to navigate the world of precious metals by offering regular insights on market trends. This information may be easily found on the company's "Insights" and "News" pages.

The ready availability of such information on the website combined with a team that is dedicated to customer satisfaction are one reason that many of those Trustpilot reviews are from repeat customers who remain extremely satisfied with their buying experience. The reviews from repeat customers, while often hard to obtain since they have already left a review before, are incredibly meaningful in evaluating what this 100-percent five-star ratings history means.

The Metals.com team knows every review is valuable because they all offer learning experiences and, in the case of Trustpilot reviews, that high volume of recent five-star scores indicates the performance of Metals.com employees and the Metals.com team remain on par with excellence.

"This significant milestone further validates Metals.com dedication to customer happiness," read the report on Markets Insider. Not only does Metals.com have a vast online catalogue of competitively priced metals that often beat the U.S. Mint when it comes to price, the company also offers a 30-day customer satisfaction guarantee.

To learn more, visit Metals.com

Communications: Vito Palmeri

Phone: (212) 542-3146

corporate@metals.com

SOURCE Metals.com

Related Links

http://www.metals.com

