Metalsmart combats high markups with its new, innovative online platform for precious metals

07 Sep, 2023

New online marketplace brings transparency, competition to customers looking to diversify

NEWARK, Del., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era of economic uncertainty, precious metals offer a secure and stable option for diversifying investment portfolios, but the industry has made headlines lately for high markups, obscure pricing and unethical sales tactics. That's why Metalsmart has launched a new online platform that brings an unparalleled level of transparency and fairness to the $27-billion retail precious metals market.

This innovative online marketplace is projected to save retail customers up to $5 billion annually by allowing customers to compare prices across multiple dealers in a single place. Metalsmart is doing for precious metals what Lending Tree did for mortgages.

More people than ever are turning to tangible, time-tested precious metals to hedge against inflation and stock market fluctuations. But some unsavory characters are targeting honest investors.

In May, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and state regulators in California and Hawaii filed a joint civil enforcement action against a California-based precious metals dealer for misleading investors into selling their retirement securities to purchase coins with an advertised markup of 5% or less. In reality, these dealers charged markups of up to 130% and fraudulently pocketed $61.8 million of investors' hard-earned retirements. In July, the Washington Post reported that dozens of customers in 20 states have sued gold IRA companies over claims the companies had charged markups of up to 92%.

So how can investors know which dealers to trust?

That's where Metalsmart comes in. Metalsmart is revolutionizing the retail market by serving as a digital intermediary between consumers and vetted precious metals dealers. Because of Metalsmart's commitment to honesty and transparency, not all dealers make the cut.

This platform, the first of its kind in the precious metals industry, allows buyers to create personalized precious metals plans based on their needs and budget, compare quotes from multiple dealers and make an informed decision about which dealer to buy from. This pioneering approach takes the mystery out of purchasing precious metals.

Metalsmart also offers value to dealers by providing access to high-quality, pre-qualified leads, creating a win-win scenario for both dealers and consumers.

"We started Metalsmart to help unsuspecting consumers avoid getting ripped off," said Steve Pelletier, founder of Metalsmart. "Our platform promotes fair, transparent pricing, taking the guesswork out of buying precious metals."

Discover more at www.buymetalsmart.com.

Metalsmart is a groundbreaking online platform that connects consumers and dealers in the precious metals industry. Through its innovative quote comparison features, it empowers consumers to make well-informed decisions while providing dealers with access to high-quality leads. Metalsmart is committed to creating a fair and transparent precious metals market. Metalsmart does not provide investment advice. Learn more at www.buymetalsmart.com

