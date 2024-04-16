Metalsmart Teams with Randy Couture to Fight for Fair Gold Prices

Partnership to increase transparency and promote fair pricing for retail precious metals investors.

NEWARK, Del., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metalsmart, Inc., a pioneering platform aimed at saving consumers billions of dollars and transforming the retail precious metals industry through transparency and fair pricing, is honored to announce its partnership with UFC legend and actor Randy Couture as its new Brand Ambassador.

Randy Couture, renowned for his distinguished career in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) as a six-time champion and a member of the UFC Hall of Fame, embodies the values of dedication, transparency, and trust—principles that are at the heart of Metalsmart's mission. Randy's illustrious career in mixed martial arts, his achievements in acting, notably in "The Expendables" franchise, his service to our country as a Sergeant in the 101st Airborne, and his unwavering commitment to charitable endeavors, makes him the perfect representative for the Metalsmart brand.

"Randy Couture, is renowned for advocating fairness and helping people improve their lives. He has previously stood up for UFC fighters lacking adequate insurance coverage, and now he's standing up for consumers who are paying too much for their precious metals." said Steve Pelletier, founder of Metalsmart. "We welcome Randy and are excited to work with him to help consumers get better deals on their physical gold and silver purchases."

"If you are buying physical gold and silver, it pays to shop with trustworthy dealers and Metalsmart helps consumers do that.", said Randy Couture. "I was immediately drawn to Metalsmart's vision and look forward to helping Steve and his team change the industry for the better".

About Metalsmart:

Metalsmart is a groundbreaking online platform that connects buyers with curated precious metals dealers. Through its innovative comparison and matching features, it empowers consumers to find trustworthy gold dealers and make well-informed decisions while providing dealers with access to high-quality buyers. Metalsmart is committed to creating a fair and transparent retail precious metals market. Metalsmart does not provide investment advice. Learn more at www.buymetalsmart.com

About Randy Couture:

Randy Couture is an American icon, a former mixed martial artist champion, actor, and a retired United States Army sergeant in the 101st Airborne. His accomplishments in the UFC are legendary, making him one of the most respected figures in the sport's history. Beyond the octagon, Randy has made significant contributions to the entertainment industry and has been an active philanthropist, focusing on veterans' needs and community support.

