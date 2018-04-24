METALTECH joins UBM’s leading portfolio of ASEAN metalworking and machine tools events

METALTECH is Malaysia's only annual event covering the entire manufacturing process industry and hosts nearly 500 exhibiting companies who are manufacturers, agents, and distributors of machine tools, sheet metal technology, and of the tools & tooling industries. It is the largest and longest serving metalworking and machine tools show in the country. The 24th edition of METALTECH will take place 23-26 May at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This year's event is expected to welcome over 20,000 international professionals from the electronics, automotive, aerospace, machinery and component manufacturing industries.

Since the 1970s, Malaysia has rapidly developed as a manufacturing hub in Asia backed by the country's strong government support. Manufacturing is now the second largest economic sector in the country and accounts for 25% of Malaysia's GDP. Malaysia has a track record in world-class manufacturing, as well as infrastructure, a talent pool, an existing manufacturing eco-system and a strategic location for the wider South East Asia region. METALTECH represents the complete spectrum of the machine tools and metalworking industry with 9 specialised profiles ranging from Sheetmetal Technology, to Precision Engineering, to Surface & Heat Treatment, to Machine Tools and more. In addition, 2018 will also play host to the return of AUTOMEX, the event within METALTECH which features automation companies and robotics technology.

"METALTECH is now part of a network of the most important metalworking and machine tools exhibitions in Southeast Asia which includes Manufacturing Indonesia, MTA Vietnam, Intermach Thailand, and MTA in Singapore," said M Gandhi, Group Managing Director ASEAN Business and Vice President of UBM Asia. "The synergies between our shows will offer even greater value for exhibitors and visitors."

"It pleases me and all of UBM to welcome METALTECH to our growing family of top exhibitions," said Jime Essink, President and CEO of UBM Asia. "We are able to continue with our agile growth strategies within Southeast Asia because of our global reach and scale within and outside of Asia. UBM's strong portfolio of advanced manufacturing events within the Americas coupled with our network and events in Asia will offer the type of next-step opportunities METALTECH's customers have never seen before."

METALTECH joins UBM Asia's pantheon of 9 dedicated machine technology, manufacturing, and tool events held across Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Indonesia, and Singapore. For more information on METALTECH and AUTOMEX 2018 visit www.METALTECH.com.my and www.AUTOMEX.com.my.

For more information, please contact:

Gloria Mok

Regional Director of Corporate Marketing and Communications, UBM Asia Limited

E: gloria.mok@ubm.com

T: +852-2516-1600

About UBM Plc (www.ubm.com)

UBM plc is the largest pure-play B2B Events organiser in the world. In an increasingly digital world, the value of connecting on a meaningful, human level has never been more important. At UBM, our deep knowledge and passion for the industry sectors we serve allow us to create valuable experiences where people can succeed. At our events people build relationships, close deals and grow their businesses. Our 3,750+ people, based in more than 20 countries, serve more than 50 different sectors -- from fashion to pharmaceutical ingredients. These global networks, skilled, passionate people and market-leading events provide exciting opportunities for business people to achieve their ambitions.

For more information, go to www.ubm.com; for UBM corporate news, follow us on Twitter at @UBM, UBM Plc LinkedIn

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metaltech-joins-ubms-leading-portfolio-of-asean-metalworking-and-machine-tools-events-300635389.html

SOURCE UBM Malaysia

Related Links

http://www.METALTECH.com.my

http://www.AUTOMEX.com.my

