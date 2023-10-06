Metalworking Fluids Market to grow by USD 2.38 billion from 2022 to 2027, Abitec, AMILE Industries Pvt. Ltd, Apar Industries Ltd., and more among key companies- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

06 Oct, 2023, 18:15 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The metalworking fluids market is expected to grow by USD 2.38 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.74% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing industrialization in emerging economies is notably driving the metalworking fluids market. However, factors such as the Environmental impact of metalworking fluids may impede market growth. The market is segmented by end-user (construction, automobile, aerospace, electrical and power, and others), product (mineral, synthetic, and bio-based), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the metalworking fluids market, including Abitec, and AMILE Industries Pvt. Ltd, Apar Industries Ltd., Arabian Petroleum Ltd., BASF SE, Benz Oil Inc., Callington Haven Pty Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd., Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd., GP Global, Grauer and Weil India Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Master Fluid Solutions, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Sun Chem Pvt Ltd., and Victory Polychem Pvt. Ltd..The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metalworking Fluids Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metalworking Fluids Market 2023-2027

Metalworking Fluids Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Abitec - The company offers metalworking fluid components such as CAPMUL emulsifiers such as Capmul 708G and ACCONON Nonionic Surfactants such as Acconon CA 40.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information

Metalworking Fluids Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

By End-user

  • The market share growth by the construction segment will be significant during the forecast period. Metalworking fluids are essential in construction applications for machining, cutting, and shaping metal components. During metal machining, these fluids help prolong tool life, increase surface gloss, and dissipate heat. Furthermore, in developing countries like India, where urbanization is rapid, urban areas are expected to account for 40% of India's population and generate 75% of the country's GDP by 2030. As a result, global infrastructure projects such as bridges, buildings, and roads will be expanded. increasing demand for metalworking fluids. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period. 
  • product (mineral, synthetic, and bio-based)

By Geography 

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 47% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View FREE PDF Sample Report

Metalworking Fluids Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist metalworking fluids market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the metalworking fluids market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the metalworking fluids market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of metalworking fluids market companies

Related Reports:

The carbomer market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.04% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 211.03 million

The zinc dust, powders, and flakes market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.87% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 456.13 million

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

IoT Chip Market to grow by USD 13.85 billion between 2022 - 2027, Growth Driven by Increasing usage of smart devices and applications - Technavio

IoT Chip Market to grow by USD 13.85 billion between 2022 - 2027, Growth Driven by Increasing usage of smart devices and applications - Technavio

The IoT Chip Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than...
Hydraulic Hose and Fittings Market is to grow by USD 555.79 million from 2022 to 2027, The increase in replacement activities of hydraulic hoses and fittings to drive the growth- Technavio

Hydraulic Hose and Fittings Market is to grow by USD 555.79 million from 2022 to 2027, The increase in replacement activities of hydraulic hoses and fittings to drive the growth- Technavio

The hydraulic hose and fittings market is expected to grow by USD 555.79 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Machine Tools, Metalworking and Metallurgy

Image1

Chemical

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.