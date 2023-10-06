Metalworking Fluids Market to grow by USD 2.38 billion from 2022 to 2027, Abitec, AMILE Industries Pvt. Ltd, Apar Industries Ltd., and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The metalworking fluids market is expected to grow by USD 2.38 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.74% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing industrialization in emerging economies is notably driving the metalworking fluids market. However, factors such as the Environmental impact of metalworking fluids may impede market growth. The market is segmented by end-user (construction, automobile, aerospace, electrical and power, and others), product (mineral, synthetic, and bio-based), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the metalworking fluids market, including Abitec, and AMILE Industries Pvt. Ltd, Apar Industries Ltd., Arabian Petroleum Ltd., BASF SE, Benz Oil Inc., Callington Haven Pty Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd., Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., FUCHS PETROLUB SE, Gandhar Oil Refinery India Ltd., GP Global, Grauer and Weil India Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Master Fluid Solutions, Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Sun Chem Pvt Ltd., and Victory Polychem Pvt. Ltd..The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE Sample Report.

Abitec - The company offers metalworking fluid components such as CAPMUL emulsifiers such as Capmul 708G and ACCONON Nonionic Surfactants such as Acconon CA 40.

Metalworking Fluids Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

By End-user

The market share growth by the construction segment will be significant during the forecast period. Metalworking fluids are essential in construction applications for machining, cutting, and shaping metal components. During metal machining, these fluids help prolong tool life, increase surface gloss, and dissipate heat. Furthermore, in developing countries like India , where urbanization is rapid, urban areas are expected to account for 40% of India's population and generate 75% of the country's GDP by 2030. As a result, global infrastructure projects such as bridges, buildings, and roads will be expanded. increasing demand for metalworking fluids. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

product (mineral, synthetic, and bio-based)

By Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 47% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Metalworking Fluids Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist metalworking fluids market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the metalworking fluids market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the metalworking fluids market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of metalworking fluids market companies

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

