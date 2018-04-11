Metalytics Debuts World's Most Advanced Metabolic Flux Analysis Offering, CoreMFA®

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Metalytics (www.metalytics.bio), has launched the world's most advanced and innovative technology for performing Metabolic Flux Analysis, CoreMFA®. CoreMFA is used to accelerate the development and optimization of cell lines in biomanufacturing and pharmaceutical industries, where billions of dollars worth of products are produced by living cell "factories", in "bioreactors" or biorefineries. A bioreactor is an apparatus in which living cells carry out biological processes, or metabolism, to convert raw material into final products on an industrial scale. The optimization of this process depends in large part on metabolic engineering of the cells and defining the best growth conditions (media composition, temperature, cell density, etc.) maintained within the bioreactor. The ultimate goal of metabolic engineering--the practice of optimizing the conversion of these raw materials into the necessary molecules, is high-yield production of valuable substances on an industrial scale in a cost-effective manner.

With CoreMFA, Metalytics is enabling the next industrial revolution, that of Synthetic Biology, by optimizing the output from cell factories, which can be problematic and time-consuming. Researchers often rely on ineffective trial-and-error techniques to understand the best combination of metabolic processes and growth conditions involved in their cell factories. This includes testing hundreds of different engineered strains or cells to identify the "ideal" strain, and using gene and protein expression data or static metabolite measurements to inform their engineering approaches. However, none of these approaches directly report on metabolic pathway fluxes, which are the functional endpoints of the individual steps within these complex systems. By providing this critical information about cellular metabolic rates in living cells, CoreMFA allows investigators to quickly and rationally engineer improved cells for biomanufacturing. By highlighting the most promising targets in metabolism, reduced time-to-market, increased productive output and production capacity, lower capital requirements, and reduced raw material costs can be achieved.

Bioproducts can be broadly broken down into energetic bioproducts and non-energetic bioproducts (pharmaceuticals, chemicals and other non-regulated microbiology produced products like food enzymes/additives, beer, food products, crops, etc.). BCC Research estimates that the global market for bioproducts is expected to grow to $700.7 billion through 2018, with a projected five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.

The key idea behind Metalytics CoreMFA offering is to provide deep insight into optimal conditions for the production of a specific product by an optimized cell line. CoreMFA studies are carried out by feeding cells 13C -labeled glucose isotope and subsequently measuring the patterns of isotope incorporation that emerge in metabolites as the raw material is converted into final product. CoreMFA, integrates isotope labeling data with additional measurements of nutrient uptake and product excretion rates in order to calculate metabolic pathway activity or flux. By systematically accounting for all extracellular carbon inputs and outputs and all major intracellular pathways, CoreMFA effectively reconstructs comprehensive flux maps depicting these intracellular metabolic networks.

"Metalytics CoreMFA will help to accelerate scientific discovery, drive cell line enhancements, and ultimately improve productivity of hundreds of biomanufactured products," said Sam Yenne, CEO of Metalytics. "We are extremely excited about the capabilities of CoreMFA and how we can help our customers improve their productivity and profitability with this offering."

About Metalytics: Metalytics (www.metalytics.bio) is a biotechnology firm with core metabolic flux analysis (MFA) software and technology-enabled services, which allow investigators to quickly and more effectively understand metabolic pathways. Practical applications include support of rational engineering of improved cells for synthetic biology, as well as for biomanufacturing process development.

