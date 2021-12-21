Metalytics Joins Life Science Industry Leaders on Science Exchange

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metalytics, the world's leading provider of metabolic flux analysis (MFA) to the life science sector, is proud to announce that it is now a verified provider on Science Exchange, the online platform for outsourced research and development (R&D).

The Science Exchange network of 3,500+ CROs, CMOs, and academic labs enables research teams to initiate projects without the need for individual contracts. The platform's one-MSA (Material Service Agreement) model grants immediate access to over 7,000 experiment types. Science Exchange's enterprise clients include major drug and biotechnology companies, including Merck, Amgen, Gilead Sciences, and Genentech.

"Joining Science Exchange is yet another example of our commitment to being the leading provider of metabolic flux analysis services to the life science industry", said Eric Cumming, CEO of Metalytics. "The Science Exchange platform allows us to continue to leverage our proprietary metabolic models and data sets to create a streamlined approach to cost-effective investigation of in vitro and in vivo metabolism while maintaining our dedication to provide actionable results to our customers. We are excited to join this network of industry leaders and innovators."

About Metalytics

Metalytics provides critical information about cellular metabolic rates in living cells and organisms, providing actionable results that can be implemented to accelerate research, development, and manufacturing timelines. Metalytics' platform enables the identification and elimination of metabolic inefficiencies, bottlenecks, and wasteful byproduct pathways in industrial cellular factories, optimizing upstream process development programs and improving production rates and yields. Metalytics' technology-enabled and customized metabolic flux analysis services allow investigators to quickly and rationally engineer improved cells and/or optimize cell culture media components with applications in a diversity of industries in addition to biopharma development and manufacturing, including specialty chemicals and biofuels production, synthetic biology, agricultural biotechnology, and cell-based food production. In addition, Metalytics' metabolic flux analysis can be applied in vitro and in vivo with cellular and animal models of disease such as cancer, diabetes, obesity, and other disorders of energy metabolism. metalyticsbio.com

About Science Exchange

Science Exchange is an online marketplace of research services, enabling scientists to outsource their R&D to scientific institutions such as university facilities or commercial contract research organizations. In addition, Science Exchange maintains enterprise-level agreements with R&D-focused organizations, such as pharmaceutical companies, medical device developers, and cosmetics companies, to provide these companies with private marketplaces of research services to streamline procurement processes, investments, and contracts for outsourced services. scienceexchange.com

SOURCE Metalytics