Metalytics, the Leading Provider of Metabolic Flux Analysis Services to the Life Science Sector, Introduces FirstCHOiceMFA™, a Powerful and Cost-effective Method for Improving CHO Productivity

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metalytics, the world's leading provider of metabolic flux analysis (MFA) to the life science industry, is proud to announce the introduction of FirstCHOiceMFA, a powerful and cost-effective method for gaining insight into Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) cellular metabolism and protein expression. Much like Metalytics' flagship offering, CoreMFA™, FirstCHOiceMFA enables the identification and elimination of bottlenecks, metabolic inefficiencies, and wasteful byproduct pathways in CHO cell lines, enabling markedly enhanced cell factory production rates and yields. FirstCHOiceMFA allows users to optimize cell line and culture media development and enables selection of CHO clones and/or conditions for high titer recombinant protein production.

One of the enduring lessons from 2020 in the biopharma space has been the need to respond quickly, to be able to accelerate the development and production of therapeutics and vaccines in a timely manner. CHO cells have long been the dominant cellular factories for recombinant protein production, constituting the majority of biotherapeutics on the market. Optimizing the productivity of these systems – whether via genetic engineering or media development – has often been via trial and error, a tedious, time-consuming, and costly exercise. Until now.

"Metalytics' extensive experience with CHO systems, together with the vast amount of information that has been generated in the public domain for the past several decades, has enabled our development of FirstCHOiceMFA, a lower-cost alternative to a traditional MFA study" says Metalytics CEO, Eric Cumming. "By leveraging our proprietary in-house CHO metabolic models and data sets, together with the decades of information about production of proteins with CHO that has been published in peer-reviewed journals, we have been able to create a streamlined approach to cost-effective investigation of CHO metabolism while maintaining our commitment to provide actionable results to our customers."

In addition to this new and exciting offering, Metalytics will continue to offer CoreMFA, which researchers can use to take an even deeper dive into CHO biology, or to solve production challenges with other expression platforms. One of the many strengths of CoreMFA is that it can be used with a wide variety of organisms, from bacteria and yeast to insect and mammalian cells and even plants. Because CoreMFA systematically tracks all carbon inputs and outputs, a comprehensive and quantitative view of metabolism can be generated from most any living organism.

About Metalytics

Metalytics provides critical information about cellular metabolic rates in living cells, providing actionable results that can be implemented to accelerate research, development, and manufacturing timelines. Metalytics' technology-enabled and customized metabolic flux analysis services allow investigators to quickly and rationally engineer improved cells and/or optimize cell culture media components with applications in a diversity of industries, including biopharma and specialty chemical manufacturing, biofuels production, synthetic biology, agricultural biotechnology, and cell-based food production. metalyticsbio.com

