Metamagnetics' New Surface-Mount Auto-Tune Filter Sets a New Standard for RF Resilience in Contested Environments

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metamagnetics Inc., a leader in adaptive RF technologies, today announced the release of its Surface-Mount Auto-Tune Filter (AtF®-SM) — the industry's first fully self-tuning, surface-mount RF interference mitigation and anti-jamming solution engineered for radios, receivers, radars, and electronic warfare (EW) systems operating in dense and contested electromagnetic environments.

Building on the company's deployed AtF® technology success, the new AtF®-SM delivers PCB-level integration across wide frequency ranges. It autonomously notches unwanted high-power signals to protect sensitive receiver front ends while preserving the reception of signals of interest (SOI) — all without power, external control, or calibration.

"The shift toward smaller, networked, multi-RF autonomous platforms demands scalable, embedded RF resilience," said Vince Harris, Founder and CEO of Metamagnetics Inc. "Our new surface-mount AtF® allows customers to design and deploy next-generation radios and ISR payloads with built-in co-site and jamming immunity — no manual tuning, no software, no compromises."

Key Features

Surface-Mount Design: Compatible with automated PCB assembly for seamless integration into compact, mission-critical RF systems.

Auto-Adaptive Filtering: Real-time response to co-site interference and jammers, ensuring uninterrupted reception of desired signals in contested environments.

Performance and Dimensions: Passive operation across UHF to S-band, with a compact 10 mm × 10 mm footprint for the reflective line of devices.

NDAA-Compliant / U.S.-Made: Designed and manufactured domestically with a secure and traceable U.S. supply chain.

Ideal Applications: Tactical radios, SIGINT front ends, telemetry receivers, EW payloads, and high-density unmanned platforms.

About Metamagnetics Inc.

Metamagnetics Inc., a Veteran-Owned Small Business based in the Boston metropolitan area, delivers field-proven innovation across advanced intelligence, surveillance, and communications systems. The company's RF and magnetic technologies strengthen mission readiness and system resilience from concept to deployment.

Technical Sales Contact

Alex Barani

Senior Director, Sales and Business Development

[email protected]

774.405.7571

