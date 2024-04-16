MetaMask Taps Rising Embedded Finance Startup Mesh to Aggregate Crypto Exchange Accounts for Wallet Users

For the first time, users can seamlessly aggregate and track their crypto assets on exchanges from the MetaMask Portfolio.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesh, the modern embedded finance solution that makes digital asset transfers and account aggregation seamless, in collaboration with MetaMask, the world's leading self-custody web3 platform, announced a new integration for streamlined management and monitoring of digital assets within the MetaMask wallet. The partnership is designed to empower MetaMask Portfolio users with real-time access to their aggregated assets and transaction histories across multiple crypto exchange accounts and platforms, facilitating a more comprehensive and informed user experience.

According to a 2023 survey conducted by Morning Consult for Consensys, among 1,500 US crypto owners, 60% of respondents use more than one crypto wallet and those that currently use a crypto wallet were 2.6X more likely to use another crypto wallet in the next 12 months than those that don't currently use a crypto wallet. The partnership between Mesh and MetaMask reduces the friction that comes with managing multiple wallets and accounts, enhancing the overall user experience and nurturing further broader adoption.

The key features of the Mesh and MetaMask integration include:

Comprehensive Account Aggregation: Users will have real-time visibility into their assets and balances from various platforms directly within MetaMask Portfolio, enabling more informed asset-management decisions.

Kai Huang, Senior Product Manager at MetaMask, highlighted the user benefits, "As we continuously strive to enhance the MetaMask experience, our collaboration with Mesh marks a significant milestone. This integration introduces a major new feature that seamlessly provides users with visibility of their assets from various platforms directly within the MetaMask Portfolio. This is a key step towards simplifying the management of digital assets for our users in an increasingly fragmented ecosystem and it underscores our commitment to constantly evolving and adapting to meet the needs of our users in an ever-changing web3 landscape."

The account aggregation feature will initially be available to MetaMask users through their Portfolio. The partnership between Mesh and MetaMask is expected to expand beyond account integration to eventually include transfers and deposits. This would allow MetaMask Portfolio users to transfer their digital assets from hundreds of exchanges and platforms with a one-click experience thanks to Mesh's APIs.

"Integrating these API-based solutions solves one of the greatest pain points for crypto users," said Bam Azizi, Founder and CEO of Mesh. "This collaboration is a significant milestone towards creating a more unified and user-friendly digital asset environment, and comes at a critical moment as the industry embarks on a wave of mass adoption."

The announcement follows Mesh's successful $22 million Series A funding round and $6.5M strategic investment from PayPal Ventures.

About Mesh

Founded in 2020, Mesh aims to build an open, connected, and secure financial ecosystem. As a modern financial operating system, Mesh enables deposits from exchanges and wallets, digital asset transfers, crypto payments, account aggregation, and trading within a unified platform. With over 300 integrations, Mesh is pioneering the creation of an embedded financial ecosystem that benefits both businesses and users. For more information, visit https://www.meshconnect.com/ .

About MetaMask

MetaMask is the world's leading self-custody web3 platform developed by Consensys . MetaMask is the most beloved and trusted way a global user base relies on to mint and collect NFTs, join DAOs, play games and participate in DeFi protocols.

About Consensys

Consensys is the leading blockchain and web3 software company. Since 2014, Consensys has been at the forefront of innovation, pioneering technological developments within the web3 ecosystem. Through our product suite, including the MetaMask platform , Infura , Linea , Diligence , and our NFT platform , we have become the trusted collaborator for users, creators, and developers on their path to build and belong in the world they want to see. Whether building a dapp, an NFT collection, a portfolio, or a better future, the instinct to build is universal. Consensys inspires and champions the builder instinct in everyone by making web3 universally easy to use and develop on. To explore our products and solutions, visit https://consensys.io/ .

