MetaMetrics and Edmentum Announce Partnership to Connect Reading and Math Skills to Career Readiness

MajorClarity by Edmentum will be the first career exploration platform to integrate Lexile and Quantile measures nationally, helping students align reading and math growth to real-world goals in hundreds of careers

DURHAM, N.C. and BLOOMINGTON, Minn., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaMetrics®, developer of the Lexile® Framework for Reading and Quantile® Framework for Mathematics, and Edmentum today announced a new multi-year strategic partnership to integrate research-based Lexile and Quantile measures into MajorClarity, Edmentum's career exploration and academic planning platform.

Edmentum logo Students explore Edmentum's MajorClarity career exploration platform, which integrates Lexile reading measures and Quantile math measures.

Through this partnership, MajorClarity will provide Lexile and Quantile measures for more than 600 careers, giving students, educators, and families clear visibility into the reading and math skills required at the start of each career pathway. When combined with top NCII-rated diagnostics in Exact Path Insights and comprehensive course offerings in Edmentum Courseware—spanning core subjects, 57 multi-year CTE pathways, and more—the integration creates a connected pathway from exploration to academic growth and postsecondary readiness.

"For over 40 years, we've helped educators and parents understand what students can read and calculate, matching skills to learning materials on the same scale. Our partnership with Edmentum extends the impact of our career readiness tools to the millions of students using their assessments. We want to help students more clearly see their academic and career opportunities," said Chris Minnich, CEO of MetaMetrics. "This collaboration delivers the information to students in an actionable and interpretable way. We look forward to seeing the doors of opportunity opened for students across the country as a result."

Career-connected learning is one of the fastest-growing segments in K-12 education. According to the U.S. Department of Education, career and technical education (CTE) enrollment grew 10% last year to 8.6 million students. Furthermore, 71% of educators report rising demand for career pathways, as reported by an EdWeek Research Center Survey. At the same time, districts and states are seeking clearer ways to connect academic performance to future opportunity.

"All students—no matter their current successes or struggles, or their plans and goals for the future—desire learning that feels relevant to the lives they're living today and the ones that want to create. Likewise, districts are looking for better ways to support students' aspirations by providing meaningful insights and authentic career readiness," said Amanda Kocon, Chief Strategy and Operations Officer for Edmentum. "We're excited to expand our partnership with MetaMetrics because we share a belief that academic proficiency is not separate from career preparation: it is a critical foundation to success in the world of work. By bringing greater clarity to the reading and math demands behind hundreds of careers, we can help students better understand where they are today, what they need to develop, and how to prepare for the life they want to build."

Turning Aspiration into Action

In its initial phase, the integration will enhance career profiles within MajorClarity to display the Lexile reading and Quantile math demands associated with entry-level expectations in each profession. These measures are derived from MetaMetrics' analysis of workplace materials, certification programs, professional standards, and first-year job requirements. The integration will be included for MajorClarity customers, with rollout in phases starting in the 2026–27 school year.

Future phases of the integration will enable personal gap analysis, personalized academic pathway recommendations, and integrated progress tracking.

"'What classes do I need to take to become a nurse?' 'When am I really going to use this math in my life?' Every student has questions like these, and their educators and counselors want to provide clear, supportive responses," said Kocon. "Now we can answer with precision. When a student expresses interest in particular careers, we can help them understand what level of reading and math proficiency is required, and what steps will get them to that goal."

A Shared Growth Vision

The new multi-year agreement expands the strategic relationship between MetaMetrics and Edmentum. While Lexile and Quantile measures have long supported assessment in Exact Path, which is used across all grade levels K-12, this marks the first large-scale integration of these measures into a comprehensive career exploration platform.

As MajorClarity expands its footprint, MetaMetrics extends the reach of its reading and math measures, currently used by nearly 40 million students annually across all 50 states, including partnerships with 19 state departments of education.

"Our mission has always been to make student achievement data meaningful and actionable," said Minnich. "For decades, Lexile and Quantile measures have helped educators understand what students can read and calculate, and match them to appropriate materials. Through this partnership with Edmentum, those same measures now illuminate career opportunities. When a student sees that their dream career maps to a 1300L reading ability, that number stops being abstract. It becomes a goal. It becomes motivation. It becomes a pathway."

About MetaMetrics

MetaMetrics is the developer of the Lexile® Framework for Reading and the Quantile® Framework for Mathematics, the global standard for measuring student reading and math ability. For more than 40 years, MetaMetrics has partnered with educators, assessment providers, and governments to deliver scientifically rigorous measures that improve instruction and support meaningful growth. Lexile and Quantile measures are used in all 50 states and in more than 100 countries worldwide, helping nearly 40 million students annually understand and advance their academic achievement. Learn more at www.metametrics.com.

About Edmentum

Edmentum believes every student deserves the opportunity to thrive wherever learning occurs—whether catching up, staying on track, or charting a unique path forward. With research-backed solutions spanning career exploration, academic planning, CTE coursework, and diagnostic-driven learning acceleration, Edmentum partners with K–12 educators in all 50 states and more than 100 countries to design and sustain programs that prepare students for college and career success. Learn more at www.edmentum.com

SOURCE MetaMetrics