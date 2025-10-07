MetaMetrics Appoints Chris Minnich as Chief Executive Officer

Veteran education leader brings decades of experience in policy, assessment, and innovation to advance MetaMetrics' mission

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaMetrics®, creators of the Lexile® Framework for Reading and the Quantile® Framework for Mathematics, today announced the appointment of Chris Minnich as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective October 6, 2025. Minnich is positioned to usher in a new era of growth for MetaMetrics, which provides universal scales for reading and math that enable policymakers, partners, and educators to align reading and math ability with content in a connected framework. For over 40 years, MetaMetrics' frameworks have been used by millions of students and educators worldwide to support literacy and math achievement.

Founder and Chairman of the Board, Malbert Smith, Ph.D, welcomes Chris Minnich as the new CEO of MetaMetrics. Minnich brings decades of experience in education, assessment, and policy to the company that provides Lexile and Quantile measures to over 35 million students globally.

Minnich brings extensive experience across education, government, and the commercial sector. He began his career at the Oregon Department of Education, where he oversaw the state's transition to online assessments. He later served as Executive Director of the Council of Chief State School Officers (CCSSO), leading efforts to improve standards, strengthen educator preparation, and advance student achievement nationwide. During his tenure, CCSSO played a critical role in the passage of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) in 2015.

"Chris Minnich is a mission-driven leader whose vision, deep commitment to student success, and track record of leading organizations through growth make him an ideal fit for MetaMetrics," said Malbert Smith, Ph.D., Chairman and Co-Founder of MetaMetrics. "I've had the privilege of knowing Chris personally and professionally for nearly two decades, and I'm confident that under his leadership, MetaMetrics will continue to innovate, expand our impact, and inspire better lives for learners everywhere."

Following his policy leadership, Minnich became CEO of NWEA, where he transformed the organization into a services and assessment leader focused on accelerating student outcomes. He led the company through an acquisition by HMH, where he has held an executive role since the merger, guiding growth and innovation to better serve schools and districts.

"I'm honored to join MetaMetrics at such an exciting moment in its history," said Chris Minnich, Chief Executive Officer of MetaMetrics. "The organization's frameworks and measures have changed how the world understands literacy and numeracy. I look forward to working alongside the team at MetaMetrics to build on this legacy, expand our partnerships, and ensure that every learner has the opportunity to succeed in school, career, and life."

Minnich holds a bachelor of science in political science from the University of Washington, Seattle, and a master's degree in public policy from the University of Maryland, College Park.

With Minnich's appointment, MetaMetrics is poised to accelerate its mission of connecting assessment to growth and ensuring that students, educators, families, and partners have actionable insights that connect learning today with the skills needed for tomorrow.

About MetaMetrics®

MetaMetrics is an award-winning edtech company that provides the global standard for measuring literacy and numeracy. The Lexile® and Quantile® Frameworks connect students' reading and math abilities to the complexity of content on the same scale, making learning more personalized. Millions of learners receive our measures, turning individual moments of assessment into meaningful connections that empower learning. For over 40 years, our research-based, consistent, and actionable measures have been trusted by educators, publishers, assessment providers, and policymakers worldwide. Leveraging the most advanced language models and learning theory, MetaMetrics continues to innovate solutions for a wide range of applications, including early reading, career-connected learning, and literacy frameworks for non-English languages. Lexile and Quantile measures increase engagement with learning across the education ecosystem, inspiring everyone to build life skills for a brighter tomorrow. Learn more at MetaMetrics.com

SOURCE MetaMetrics