MetaMonkey AI Reveals MMAI PureWallet - The First Ever Digital Wallet with Rapid Offline Payment Transaction Capabilities

MetaMonkey AI pioneers new technology for blockchain transactions and payments, allowing for easier access to money movement, anytime, anywhere.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the precipice of releasing their v2 of the MMAI Wallet , MetaMonkey AI unveils the innovative and cutting-edge capabilities of its new digital wallet, which essentially provides cold wallet capabilities without the extra cost or complication. With the ability to carry out transactions and payments of cryptocurrencies offline, and within seconds, the MMAI Wallet is the first of its kind, offering an in-demand service that no other app, wallet, or technology provides.

PureWallet transactions are divided into three main steps. In the first step, the sender converts coins to token from the token manager (TM). The token information is then transferred from the sender to the receiver. This step does not require connection to the internet to be successful. It can be transferred through Bluetooth, WiFi, NFC, QR code etc. Lastly, the token in the receiver's device is transmitted over the Internet to the TM, which in response, transfers the appropriate coin value to the receiver's account. In addition to convenience and accessibility, the PureWallet also solves for the plethora of challenges often faced when dealing with standard financial transactions, such as exposure of personal information, expensive equipment, and financial institution presence.

Currently, users can download the MMAI PureWallet within the Google Play store, with the Apple version to be released shortly. This technology has spent years in rigorous development and in partnership with three highly regarded university research laboratories, that have set out to create truly innovative technologies that provide real value and lasting utility, making blockchain investing and money movement more accessible than ever. According to Augustin Gohil, CEO of MMAI, "Global adoption of cryptocurrencies is partially limited due to the need for instantaneous connection to the internet. The MMAI PureWallet, the first to be able to do offline peer-to-peer transactions, which will have a significant and positive impact in wider adoption."

In addition to their revolutionary MMAI PureWallet, MetaMonkey AI is also innovating within the Metaverse and creating a new multiple layer two blockchain solution that is set for release in June of 2022.

To learn more about MetaMonkey AI and their evolving technologies, visit metamonkey.ai and engage with the MMAI community on Telegram , Twitter , and YouTube .

About MetaMonkey AI

MetaMonkey AI represents the next level of evolution for the technologies that will power the rise of the future metaverse. Innovating in the areas of Web3, AI/Deep Learning, Blockchain, NFTs, IOT, Edge Computing, and Distributed Cloud Computing, MetaMonkey is pioneering new products and solutions that will have major impacts on the digital future. Currently, MetaMonkey AI is listed on Bitmart, LBank, BKEX, & Probit Global and operates under the Cognitgo Company, which focuses on AI technology for various industries from automotive to hospitality, and beyond.

