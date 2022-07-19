MetaMundo Launches the First 3D NFT Marketplace for the Metaverse

MetaMundo partners with a curated selection of leading 3D creators, active in design in the metaverse and real-life, as the celebrated NFT artist Dutchtide, the American modernist architect Luis Fernandez, and metaverse architect Mila Lolli. At the onset of the launch, MetaMundo will have weekly curated NFTs drops. Each has an in-depth editorial interview.

"MetaMundo's vision is to facilitate a beautifully designed, interoperable, and open metaverse - an immersive 3D social internet, where everyone can own and build parts of it through blockchain technology. The marketplace launch is our first major step towards realizing this vision," said Finn Hansen, one of MetaMundo's co-founders. "For the first time, we have enabled metaverse users to collect high-quality 3D scenes—minted as NFTs—for use across many virtual environments."

The inaugural 3D NFT drops include: A Brutalist-architecture-inspired Japanese Zen Art Gallery, by the Netherlands-based artist Dutchtide, and a sprawling ocean-side luxury villa, recalling the work of Adolf Loos and Mies van der Rohe, by Luis Fernandez. The gallery will be auctioned as a 1/1 edition; the villa will be available for purchase from an edition of 100.

A Marketplace Built for 3D NFTs and Interoperability

MetaMundo has developed its own NFT built on Ethereum, specifically designed for 3D files and metaverse interoperability—solving a number of problems with 3D files, the metaverse and NFTs. Through a flexible metadata structure, multiple 3D files can be included within one NFT. Each NFT sold on MetaMundo includes a bundle of 3D files compatible with Decentraland, The Sandbox, Cryptovoxels, Spatial, VRChat, and more. Over time, new 3D files can be added to the NFT, which are compatible with emerging metaverse environments. MetaMundo takes the 3D file developed by the creator and puts it through a conversion and optimization pipeline, resulting in the creation of multiple metaverse optimized 3D files.

Finn Hansen, co-founder of MetaMundo discusses this solution: "We're solving the lack of NFT interoperability through a unique architecture we've developed which features a versatile and extensible NFT metadata structure, supporting multiple 3D file versions and offering the flexibility to add additional file versions later to enable future-proofing as 3D technology evolves."

"MetaMundo addresses the immense demand for creating vibrant environments and virtual cities within the metaverse, by providing a solution that is both scalable and creative, which is also compatible with The Sandbox," said Sebastien Borget from The Sandbox.

Intuitive User Experience For Collecting 3D NFTs

Most of today's NFT marketplaces were originally designed and built for collecting 2D NFTs. With the fast growth of the metaverse and 3D virtual environments, MetaMundo has designed and built a user experience geared specifically towards collecting 3D NFTs. The MetaMundo marketplace allows users to preview and interact with the 3D files bundled within each NFT, via an immersive and interactive viewer, before collectors make a purchase.

"With the launch of MetaMundo, we are excited about the possibility of being able to collect 3D scenes that work across multiple metaverses," said TJ Kawamura from Everyrealm. "The unique feature of MetaMundo's NFTs makes it incredibly easy for everyone to build on our land and create engaging metaverse environments from today's leading 3D designers."

About MetaMundo

MetaMundo is the first NFT marketplace entirely dedicated to 3D scenes and assets for the metaverse. Every 3D NFT MetaMundo sells is interoperable across virtual environments and games. MetaMundo partners with curated creators active in design, art, and architecture.

Investors

MetaMundo's seed funding round, was led by a hand-selected group of metaverse funds and angel investors. The lead investor was Animoca Brands, with Hypersphere Ventures, Digital Currency Group (DCG), OP Crypto, Metacartel Ventures, Everyrealm, Marshland Capital, Own.fund, Polygon Studios, Ascensive Assets, Sfermion, D1 Ventures, Cryptomeria Capital, Red Beard Ventures, and Metacollective.

The raise included angel investments from the founder(s) of Rarible, WilderWorld, Nifty Island, Property's NFT, and MetaPortal. Advisors to MetaMundo are Jon Radoff (CEO of Beamable and author of Building the Metaverse), Eric Arsenault (RaribleDAO, YGG, and VentureDAO), Jin (DankVR), and Metadreamer (MetaFactory). MetaMundo recently raised additional strategic investment from Sebastien Borget (of The Sandbox) and MattyDCL (of The MetaKey).

MetaMundo is a British Virgin Islands-based marketplace.

For More Information:

https://metamundo.co/

https://twitter.com/metamundo_NFT

MetaMundo Press Kit:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1q8_c9JpNM7QpuX35yxA0-cC6YJJHNiP9

