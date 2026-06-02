Metanoia Showcases AI-RAN Ecosystem and Launches Breakthrough 5G Open SDR Platform at COMPUTEX 2026

TAIPEI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metanoia Communications, a pioneer in semiconductor solutions for next-generation wireless infrastructure, today announced the integration of its 5G Open SDR (Software-Defined Radio) platform with AI-RAN-enabled 5G Distributed Unit (DU) servers at COMPUTEX 2026. The company also unveiled the commercial launch of MOSART (Metanoia Open Source Advanced Radio Technology), an open SDR foundation designed to accelerate global Open RAN innovation.

Visitors can experience live demonstrations of Metanoia's FR1 and FR2 Open RAN solutions, powered by the flagship MT2824 5G SoC, at TaiNEX Hall 1, Booth K0531.

Advancing Taiwan's National 5G Initiatives

Metanoia announced significant progress in several government-sponsored 5G development programs, supported by strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with leading Taiwanese telecom and networking manufacturers. These collaborations underscore Metanoia's commitment to strengthening Taiwan's position in the global telecommunications supply chain and accelerating next-generation wireless infrastructure.

First Silicon Vendor in O-RAN Alliance WG7 Reference Architecture

Achieving an industry milestone, Metanoia is the first silicon provider formally incorporated into the O-RAN Alliance WG7 white-box reference design architecture for FR1 24 dBm and 5W radio units, with FR2 50 dBm support undergoing final review.

Listed under "O-RAN.WG7.OMC-HRD: Metanoia-Based O-RU," this architecture demonstrates how Metanoia's highly integrated, power-efficient SoC platform simplifies radio design, reduces system complexity, and accelerates time-to-market for Open RAN deployments.

Enabling the Future of AI-RAN

Built for emerging AI-RAN architectures, Metanoia's software-defined platform allows operators to deploy AI workloads closer to the network edge, improving resource utilization, energy efficiency, and platform longevity via software upgrades. To accelerate commercialization for ODM and OEM partners, Metanoia provides comprehensive Hardware Design Kits (HDKs) and Semi-Turnkey Software Development Kits (SDKs).

The initial product portfolio features:

4T4R 24 dBm Indoor O-RU

4T4R 5W and 15W FR1 Outdoor O-RUs

50 dBm EIRP FR2 Outdoor Radio

"MOSART provides operators, OEMs, and ODMs with a flexible foundation for evolving radio networks while enabling next-generation AI applications at the edge," said Dr. Stewart Wu, CEO of Metanoia Communications. "Following successful interoperability validation during the O-RAN PlugFest Spring 2026 event, we are excited to market MOSART with our ecosystem partners and accelerate AI-RAN adoption worldwide."



About Metanoia Communications

Metanoia Communications provides highly integrated semiconductor and software solutions for 5G, Open RAN, and next-generation wireless infrastructure. Through its SDR architecture, advanced SoC platforms, and MOSART ecosystem, Metanoia enables customers to accelerate product development and deliver scalable wireless solutions globally.

SOURCE Metanoia Communications