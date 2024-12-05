MetaOptics Technologies to Unveil Innovative Metalens-Powered Consumer Electronics at CES 2025 in Las Vegas

SINGAPORE, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaOptics Technologies Pte. Ltd. is excited to announce its participation at CES 2025, taking place in Las Vegas from January 7-10, 2025.

MetaOptics will unveil its latest advancements in metalens-powered consumer electronics, showcasing the transformative potential of its proprietary metalens technology.

Revolutionary Pocket-Sized Pico Projector

The highlight of MetaOptics' showcase will be its pico projector, an ultra-lightweight device weighing just 80 grams and compactly designed at 45mm x 58mm x 30mm. The projector operates directly from a mobile phone or laptop via a USB-C connection, eliminating the need for a built-in power source. Its portability is complemented by effortless usability, making it an ideal Christmas or post-holiday gift for on-the-go professionals, students, and entertainment enthusiasts.

The pico projector delivers clear visuals with a resolution of 720p at 60 FPS and a brightness of 34±3 lumens (measured at 400mm). It features silent, fanless operation, ensuring a seamless user experience, while its energy-efficient design consumes less than 5W during peak operation and under 4W during normal use.

Breakthrough Non-Contact 3D Biometric Sensor

In addition to the pico projector, MetaOptics will also debut its non-contact 3D biometric sensor, designed for advanced authentication and secure access. Powered by MetaOptics' proprietary metalens technology, this cutting-edge sensor enables highly accurate biometric measurements, such as fingerprint recognition, without requiring physical contact. This innovation addresses the growing demand for hygienic, reliable, and fast biometric solutions across industries ranging from consumer electronics to healthcare and automotive.

"Transforming Real-World Solutions with Metalens Technology"

"MetaOptics aims to deliver transformative and innovative real-world solutions by leveraging our proprietary metalens technology," said Mark Thng, CEO of MetaOptics Technologies. "The pico projector and 3D biometric sensor are game-changing examples of how we are pushing the boundaries of what is possible in optics, combining portability, precision, and performance."

About MetaOptics Technologies

MetaOptics Technologies Pte. Ltd. is a leading-edge designer and developer of metalens technology. Based in Singapore, the company is dedicated to delivering innovative optical solutions that reshape possibilities in consumer electronics, automotive, and AR/VR markets. Find out more at www.metaoptics.sg.

Join Us at CES 2025

Discover how MetaOptics is redefining optical innovation. Visit Booth 61015-1 to experience our metalens-powered solutions firsthand or contact [email protected] to schedule a product demo.

