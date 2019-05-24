MetaPack Signs Global Gold Partnership with Manhattan Associates

LONDON, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaPack, the global leader in eCommerce delivery technology, has today announced that it has signed a new partnership agreement with Manhattan Associates, a leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce technology. As a Global Gold Value Partner, MetaPack is one of only a handful of international organisations working hand-in-hand with Manhattan to identify and develop complementary solutions and services to benefit retailers and brands.

The announcement coincides with the Momentum 2019 Conference, hosted by Manhattan Associates in Phoenix, Arizona this week (May 20-23), at which MetaPack will be exhibiting, hosting an exclusive event and presenting as part of the popular seminar sessions.

The new partnership underlines the increasing affiliation between the two companies, both of which are expanding their global footprints with transformational commerce software. MetaPack will benefit from Manhattan's established tier-one enterprise software provider status in the USA, giving it a bigger springboard in a territory into which it has been expanding in recent years. There is also a great opportunity for both organisations to align their products in order to offer holistic solutions to customers.

Duncan Licence, VP for Global Products at MetaPack, said: "Together we can deliver value for our shared customers, and open up new relationships with retailers and brands who will benefit from the power of both our platforms working in tandem. Manhattan Associates is already building a standard adaptor from their platform into ours, and this alone will significantly reduce friction to 'go-live' for customers. It's a great way to start our Global Gold Partnership and demonstrates the potential for what we can jointly offer."

MetaPack, which was previously a European Regional Partner to Manhattan Associates, will initially use its new Global Gold status to focus on its two key markets, the U.S. and Europe. However, it has invested in the relationship with a long-term strategy to fully maximise Manhattan's global reach and influence.

"Manhattan Associates has a significant presence all over the world, and our partnership will enable us to gain a foothold in territories that are new, but potentially very important to MetaPack," continued Duncan Licence.

"Manhattan's solutions integrate with MetaPack's products via our robust External Parcel Integration (EPI) framework, which is purpose-built, performance engineered and proven to reduce integration time and costs," said Eric Lamphier, senior director of Alliances for Manhattan Associates. "Our joint customers can ship confidently knowing that these integrated solutions are rating and routing packages accurately while maintaining a high level of compliance with ever-changing carrier requirements, like dimensional considerations, labelling and electronic carrier communications."

About MetaPack

Founded in 1999, MetaPack helps e-commerce and delivery professionals meet consumer's growing expectations of delivery, whilst maintaining and optimising operational efficiency. MetaPack's SaaS solution offers a wide range of personalised delivery services, from global order tracking to simplified return procedures, through a catalogue of 470 carriers and 5,000 services available that span every country in the world. Thanks to MetaPack, more than 550 million packages are sent annually by many of the world's leading eCommerce retailers. MetaPack is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stamps.com (Nasdaq: STMP).

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

