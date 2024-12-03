MetaPhy Health Partners with ActiumHealth to Enhance Patient Engagement Through GenAI Voice Agents

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaPhy Health, a leader in patient-centered Chronic Care Management, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with ActiumHealth, a pioneer in enterprise-scale conversational GenAI agents. This collaboration aims to improve the patient experience by empowering MetaPhy's nurses with AI-powered tools for patient calls, outreach, and insights, enabling them to dedicate more time to meaningful patient interactions —essential for achieving MetaPhy's core mission, improving patient outcomes.

"We are thrilled to partner with ActiumHealth to enhance our patient engagement and reinforce our mission," said Chris Oubre, MetaPhy President & COO. "With AI agents supporting us in the background, our nurses can provide the personal, attentive care that makes a real difference in our patients' lives. When we focus on meaningful interactions, we empower patients to achieve improved health outcomes and quality of life."

MetaPhy Health believes that AI technology combined with consistent, compassionate touchpoints from nurses, who genuinely care about their patient's well-being, will improve patient outcomes. By integrating ActiumHealth's technology, MetaPhy can remove administrative burdens, allowing nurses to focus on building impactful connections that improve health. This partnership aligns with MetaPhy's mission: to support patients in achieving better health, enhanced quality of life, and cost savings.

"Partnering with MetaPhy Health allows us to support their mission of personalized patient care through our innovative AI solutions," said Adam Silverman, Chief Medical Officer at ActiumHealth. "Our AI agents not only enhance patient engagement by delivering consistent, empathetic and brand-aligned communication, but they also alleviate the administrative burden on staff, reducing burnout. Together, we're committed to fostering deeper connections between nurses and patients, improving patient care."

MetaPhy Health works with physician practices to support patients in achieving better health, quality of life, and cost savings. By connecting patients with a personal nurse and focusing on meaningful, consistent, and compassionate interactions, MetaPhy empowers healthcare providers to deliver high-touch care that makes a real difference in patients' lives. MetaPhy's approach prioritizes human connection as the foundation of effective healthcare, ensuring that patients receive the personal support they need to improve their well-being. To learn more, visit us at metaphyhealth.com.

ActiumHealth, a division of Syllable, is scaling human connection for healthcare call centers. With its leading enterprise-scale GenAI voice agents and unified platform, ActiumHealth automates inbound and outbound patient calls and deep conversation analytics. ActiumHealth has automated over 40 million patient calls and 100 million outreach messages for leading healthcare organizations resulting in increased capacity, improved patient experience, and streamlined workflows. Interact with our GenAI voice agents at actiumhealth.com.

