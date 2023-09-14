METAPHYSIC LAUNCHES GROUNDBREAKING PLATFORM TO PROTECT ONE'S AI LIKENESS AND PERFORMANCE --METAPHYSIC PRO

Metaphysic PRO is the world's first digital likeness protection platform designed to manage consent, compensation, copyright and training data as the entertainment industry enters a new era powered by generative AI

LONDON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading AI software company Metaphysic launches Metaphysic PRO to empower public figures, professional actors and content creators to navigate the use of generative AI when creating digital performances. Metaphysic, an industry leader in generative AI technologies and machine learning research, created Metaphysic PRO to help individuals and IP holders secure their face, voice and performance data used to train generative AI algorithms, while also providing solutions for the critically important issues of consent, compensation and copyright. Metaphysic's proprietary platform empowers individuals to securely create, store and protect their personal biometric data and manage how it is used by third parties and generative AI to build photorealistic performances, digital identities and AI avatars.

"AI will change content creation and storytelling forever. Whether you are an actor, performer, sportsperson or just a concerned citizen, it is critical that everyone takes active steps to protect their personal data that can be used to create a perfect AI version of your likeness or performance." said Thomas Graham, Co-Founder and CEO of Metaphysic. "We need to support a secure, transparent platform for performers, IP holders and filmmakers to coordinate the use of personal data to create AI content. And it needs to have consent and compensation at its heart. With the right coalition of individuals and industry stakeholders, we can build systems for the future that respect the contribution of all artists and performers involved." 

Looking to the future of performance by people, Metaphysic PRO is a revolutionary tool that allows any performer to build a portfolio of their most valuable digital assets and AI training datasets over time. As the use of generative AI continues to increase in entertainment, it is critical that actors, performers and public figures invest in capturing their own data, including AI face, body and voice scans, while also managing consent around how their data is being used by third parties to create AI content. Metaphysic PRO also enables users to create their own photorealistic AI likeness and voice model and then personally register their copyright with the US Copyright Office.

Notable users of Metaphysic PRO include Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Paris Hilton and Maria Sharapova.

Metaphysic remains committed to supporting all types of artists and industry participants, who have spent years cultivating their craft, to provide efficient and innovative solutions that integrate the use of AI, while also addressing the important issues of consent, compensation and copyright. Individual performers can learn more about Metaphysic PRO at metaphysic.ai/pro/ and IP holders and corporations can visit metaphysic.ai/pro/enterprise.

ABOUT METAPHYSIC
Metaphysic is the industry leader in developing AI technologies and machine learning research to create photorealistic content at internet scale. Recently named TIME100 Most Influential Companies for 2023, Metaphysic is focused on the ethical development of AI to support the genius of human performance. Metaphysic's cutting-edge proprietary technology has quickly positioned the company as an in-demand partner for working professionals looking to protect their data, while unlocking the future of creativity. Since 2018, the team behind Metaphysic has been the driving force behind the mass popularization of photoreal generative AI content via its @DeepTomCruise channel and performances on AGT. Find out more about our technology at www.metaphysic.ai

