Metapizza NFT; Pizza Popups In The Metaverse

MIAMI, Fl., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - There are only a few things that are universally common among people. We all breathe, we all feel, and we all love pizza. Meta Pizza NFT's DAO delivers a hot and ready collection of your favorite slices dressed up in the hottest pieces, plus, being a holder also means that you score some free 'za.

Meta Pizza's DAO's main focus is to launch a series of pizza parlors where holders can come in to enjoy eating for free alongside their fellow metaverse enthusiasts. With these pop-ups taking only a fraction of the money and time it would take to run a full-time physical store, this allows flexibility in location and the ability to reach a larger portion of holders, meaning that everyone gets their slice. 100% controlled, upkept, and expanded by the community, 100% of all profits from community-driven stores and pop-ups will be reinvested back into furthering the project.

Meta Pizza is the first in the food industry to tap into the potential of Web3 technology and to utilize ERC721A, an improved implementation of the ERC721 standard that supports minting multiple tokens for close to the cost of one. This means that everyone saves some money on gas fees and that Meta Pizza is staying well ahead of the development of its competition. Holders are also easily verified using blockchain technology upon walking into a physical store, letting the most of your worries be picking what slice looks best.

In 2020, 38 million people report to be living in food-insecure households and approximately 85% of the food left in restaurants is thrown away. Meta Pizza's DAO is changing the way we think about food and giving back to the community by donating 100% of the food they don't use in their events and pop-ups to food assistance programs and charities in neighboring communities, as well as donating 10% of all secondary royalties to the Feeding My Starving Children organization.

With community values centered on communication, transparency, and good food, join the MetaPizza's DAO discussion using the discord link and follow on Twitter to stay updated on ongoing, as well as upcoming giveaways.

To learn more about the project and become a part of the development team, links:

Website: https://www.metaspizza.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetaPizzaNFT

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/metapizza

SOURCE METAPIZZA