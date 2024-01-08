Metaplane becomes the First Data Observability Platform with Integrations for Reverse ETL Tools

BOSTON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaplane announces native integrations for both Census and Hightouch, pioneers of the Reverse ETL category. By integrating their Reverse ETL tools into Metaplane, data teams can understand at a glance where data outages impact business stakeholders. There are two primary supporting features that make this possible with Metaplane:

  • Automated anomaly detection - Metaplane's machine-learning based approach to anomaly detection tailors acceptable data quality metric thresholds to every unique customer instance. This gives teams time back traditionally spent deploying and maintaining unit tests, while capturing more silent data bugs than ever.
  • End-to-end lineage - Metaplane generates lineage graphs and lists from upstream databases through the warehouse to downstream business intelligence dashboards and data feeds into business applications. This capability allows users to trace data quality issues from where they originated to impacted Reverse ETL data syncs and other data products to facilitate proactive stakeholder alerting.

Businesses typically use Reverse ETL tools to sync modeled data from the warehouse directly to tools that impact the end-customer experience, such as email and ad platforms, where data triggers personalized and automated campaigns. Reverse ETL automates data-driven customer experiences, which makes it more important than ever to ensure data quality and to prevent issues from negatively impacting user experiences and decreasing customer retention.

"Our customers have benefited so much from activating their data, which is why I'm excited for these new integrations that will help both present and future joint customers mitigate the impact of silent data bugs," says Kevin, CEO of Metaplane.

Boris Jabes, CEO at Census says: "We're proud to pioneer Real-Time Data Activation to unlock the potential of using customer data to tailor user journeys and respond to buying signals. We know data quality is important to ensure that end customers are getting the right messages and brand experiences, which is why we're excited to support this latest integration with Metaplane."

"We're proud to enable hundreds of companies, from startups to Fortune 100s, to put their data to use in all of their tools," said Tejas Manohar, co-founder and co-CEO of Hightouch. "We take observability and error alerting seriously, and we're thrilled to support this Metaplane integration to give companies another means to build trust and activate their data with confidence."

More information about the newest integrations can be found in Metaplane's changelog.

About Metaplane

Metaplane ensures everyone trusts the data that powers your business. Metaplane's best-in-class data observability platform blankets your warehouse with monitors to catch data quality issues when they happen, and has tools to help you prevent incidents before they occur. And, best of all, getting set up is as easy as flipping a switch. Reach out or get started today!

