Metaplane's latest feature helps teams prevent data quality incidents before they exist

News provided by

Metaplane

03 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

BOSTON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaplane announced that it is the first tool in the Data Observability space to release preventative features via expanded support for their dbt Core integration. Metaplane was built to detect data quality incidents across your entire data stack, primarily using machine-learning based monitoring. With this latest release, Metaplane and dbt Core users can now not only receive alerts about anomalous dbt job durations, but also understand when an update might cause an incident in a transformation model, so that data teams everywhere can save time by quashing incidents rather than scrambling to assign resources to fix them.

This feature was built to fit within dbt user workflows through Metaplane's Github application that runs alongside other standard integration code checks, to show users:

  • Impact Analysis: The number of downstream tables and objects in your business intelligence tool that would be affected by a change, so that users can avoid making changes to critical objects.
  • Test Previews: A regression test that shows how production data values would change, providing additional certainty that the changes you make won't dramatically change your established models and tables.

"The early customer response to our Data CI/CD feature has been phenomenal! It's been able to solve a longstanding issue that will only continue to become more prevalent as the amount of data and number of required transformation models grows." , said Kevin Hu, CEO of Metaplane.

Other dbt core users can now join companies such as Capsule, Car & Classic, and Platform.sh, who have enjoyed increased visibility into all data quality incidents. Here's what Upright, another Metaplane customer, had to say:

"Metaplane's Github application has been indispensable as a tool for additional validation as we change code in our dbt instance. This combined with lineage makes it super simple to understand the downstream impact of any sort of change and prevent accidental issues."

If you'll be at dbt Coalesce, we'd love to meet you. Find out where we'll be here: https://learn.metaplane.dev/meet-metaplane-at-coalesce-2023

About Metaplane

Metaplane ensures everyone trusts the data that powers your business. Metaplane's best-in-class data observability platform blankets your warehouse with monitors to catch data quality issues when they happen, and has tools to help you prevent incidents before they occur. And, best of all, getting set up is as easy as flipping a switch. Reach out or get started today!

MEDIA CONTACT:

Brandon Chen,
[email protected]

SOURCE Metaplane

