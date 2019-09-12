MetaQuotes Announced That Pepperstone Has Added US Shares to Its MetaTrader 5 Multi-Asset Offering

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaQuotes Ltd press service announced that the international Forex broker Pepperstone has launched U.S. share contracts with after-market trading, with no data fees, on their MetaTrader 5 platform. Traders are now able to take positions on big names, such as Tesla, Alibaba and Apple.

Pepperstone's unique U.S. shares offering allows clients to trade in and out of positions after the main cash session has closed. This enables portfolio diversification, as well as increased risk management options. Given that most major company reports are released in the after-market session, traders can take positions for the most popular U.S. equities before the market opens.

Pepperstone is an award-winning online broker, with 150+ instruments across a range of asset classes offered to more than 73,000 clients around the world.

Mr. Tamas Szabo, Pepperstone Group CEO, commented: "We have been refining our MetaTrader 5 equities offering in the background for some time now. Our focus as a business is to continue to innovate and respond to what our clients want and provide assets that offer our traders the opportunity to access new markets. U.S. shares are an excellent way for our clients to not only diversify their portfolio but also trade in the after-market sessions, which is when most of the action happens, with after-hours reporting being the norm."

