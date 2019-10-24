MetaQuotes Announces BAAMC Wealthy Launching MetaTrader 5 With Hedging and LSE Stock Trading
Oct 24, 2019, 11:30 ET
LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaQuotes' press service announced that BAAMC Wealthy's traders have received direct market access (DMA) to all stocks listed on the London Stock Exchange. The new offering gives the company a major competitive advantage and truly differentiates it from other brokers.
Headquartered in Tbilisi, Georgia, the European investment company BAAMC Wealthy started providing brokerage and asset management services in 2018. The company is licensed by the National Bank of Georgia as a financial service provider. Its portfolio features a wide range of products, from solutions for retails clients to tailored offerings for institutional counterparts.
Features of the MetaTrader 5 offering from BAAMC Wealthy:
- Full access to LSE trading instruments
- Over 100 FX instruments with ultra-fast STP execution
- Market Depth for Forex and LSE instruments
- News heading support
- Mini accounts for training purposes with STP and DMA execution
- Broker-to-Broker position/account transferring solutions
Mr. Dmitry Sukiyasov, CEO of BAAMC Wealthy, comments: "We are proud of the great relationship we have with MetaQuotes, which enables us to provide easy-to-use access to professional markets. LSE listed financial instruments are one of the best trading and investment solutions for institutional and retail customers. We are excited to see our traders enjoy the extended capabilities of the multi-asset MetaTrader 5 platform."
Related Images
Related Links
MetaTrader 5 for brokers, exchanges, banks and hedge funds
SOURCE MetaQuotes Software
Share this article