MetaQuotes Announces Orient Global Services Launching DGCX Trading via MetaTrader 5

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaQuotes Ltd press service announced that Orient Global Services LLC (OGS) clients can now use MetaTrader 5 to access various asset classes traded on DGCX, which can be a good diversifying investment opportunity. It is equally appealing to both beginners and experienced traders. OGS clients can now additionally view live prices and perform real-time operations on the DGCX exchange, directly from their mobile phones and tablets, using the MetaTrader 5 mobile application.

MetaQuotes Software

Mr. Seraj Khan, General Manager of OGS, commented on the launch: "It is a pleasure for us to provide MetaQuotes' trading platform to our valuable clients for a seamless DGCX assets trading experience. Our objective is to provide an opportunity to trade a wide variety of financial instruments to all market segments, particularly to retail investors, through state-of-the-art technology and efficient service. We believe that the launch of the technologically advanced multi-asset MetaTrader 5 platform, along with total transparency and professional customer support, keeps Orient true to its philosophy. By offering the MetaTrader 5 trading solution, Orient is aiming in raising their business relationship with DGCX to a new peak."

Orient Global Services LLC (OGS) established in 2017, is a member of the Dubai Gold & Commodities Exchange (DGCX), the region's leading derivatives exchange located in Dubai, UAE, and regulated by Securities & Commodities Authority (SCA), the Federal Regulator in the UAE. OGS was established as an independent entity to complement the business offered by Orient Financial Brokers SLP, a well known financial brokerage company regulated by Central Bank of the UAE and operating in the region since 1994.

Related Images

mr-seraj-khan-orient-global.jpg

Mr. Seraj Khan, Orient Global Services

Related Links

MetaTrader 5 for brokers, banks, exchanges and hedge funds

SOURCE MetaQuotes Software