MetaQuotes Introduces New MetaTrader 5 Bridge Connection to HKEX From Doo Tech

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaQuotes Ltd. has announced that Doo Tech, a global trading solutions provider, released the Bridge Cloud service for connection to the Hong Kong Exchange. By connecting the MetaTrader 5 platform to HKEX, forex brokers can extend their business and start offering futures instruments. Doo Tech strives to provide customers with a good trading environment and to introduce new technologies and trading varieties faster than their competitors.

As one of the few companies that can provide DMA to HKEX, Doo Tech has developed the professional Bridge Cloud middleware for MetaTrader 5 connection to HKEX. The bridge connects to the exchange via the Esunny PoleStar Intelligent Platform and enables access to HK50, HSI and MHI futures trading. Bridge Cloud is an essential element in HKEX trading, which can minimize trading costs, maximize efficiency and provide increased transparency.

Bridge Cloud reduces market entry costs and offers significant benefits to companies wishing to explore new HKEX investment opportunities:

The real-time HKEX quote stream via Bridge Cloud . The ready-made back-end system enables MetaTrader brokers to connect to the Honk Kong Exchange and receive real-time quotes without delay.

. The ready-made back-end system enables MetaTrader brokers to connect to the Honk Kong Exchange and receive real-time quotes without delay. Sophisticated synchronization between MetaTrader 5 and HKEX liquidity. The trading order is transmitted from the platform to the exchange, while the platform executes the customer's order at the transaction price returned after the transaction is completed. The use of C++, along with the high-performance framework, ensures that the quote delivery and order execution speed is as low as 10 ms.

Doo Tech is an international FinTech company that provides one-stop solutions for institutions and retail brokers across global forex, commodity and futures markets. Doo Tech service centers are located in Hong Kong, London, Taipei, Shanghai and Kuala Lumpur.

