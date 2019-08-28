MetaQuotes Is a Technology Sponsor of the Forex Expo Dubai 2019

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaQuotes will present its latest developments at The Forex Expo Dubai, the largest Middle East B2B/B2C expo. It is to take place on Oct. 2-3 at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers. The developer of the MetaTrader 5 trading platform will take part in the event as a technology sponsor.

MetaQuotes Software

The Forex Expo Dubai is one of the key events for the online trading industry in the MENA region. The event will be attended by retail brokers, fintech startups, B2B providers and private investors. The last event in March 2019 brought together over 2,000 traders and 200 brokers.

MetaQuotes representatives will show The Forex Expo Dubai participants the latest developments for the MetaTrader 5 multi-asset platform — significantly updated built-in client management system and analytical back office functionality integrated with the new Finteza service allowing brokers to automate routine operations and focus on the main goal — attracting customers. Conversion analysis in the system is as transparent as possible; bot detection helps in saving considerable funds when purchasing traffic, while end-to-end analytics shows the real client value and ROI.

SOURCE MetaQuotes