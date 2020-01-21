MetaQuotes Launches MetaTrader 5 Certification Program for Brokers

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Certification exams aim to assist brokerage companies in assessing their employees' skills and encouraging them to broaden their knowledge.

As the platform developer, MetaQuotes has unique expertise in MetaTrader configuration and operation. The company has created tests to check and verify the most extensive and in-depth knowledge related to its products. Vast experience in brokerage technical support enabled MetaQuotes to include in the exam actual industry requirements and the most frequently occurring issues.

Three certification types are currently available:

MetaTrader 5 Administrator — for platform administrators

MetaTrader 5 Manager — for client managers

MetaTrader 5 Dealer — for specialists who manage trading operations

The exam consists of two stages: an online test and a video interview with MetaQuotes representatives. In order to pass the 80-question online test, the applicant must study all available information concerning the platform operation, including articles and documentation. After the online test, the applicant registers for a video interview. At this stage, the user's knowledge is additionally assessed in face-to-face contact to exclude cheating completely.

After passing the exams, the user receives an official confirmation on MetaTrader 5 platform administration and customer service skills, as well as on the ability to perform other related tasks, as required for working in a brokerage company. Each certificate has a unique 12-digit ID, which can be used to verify the certificate authenticity.

All certification types are available in MetaQuotes' official App Store.

About MetaQuotes

