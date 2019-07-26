MetaQuotes' MetaTrader 5 Platform Has Become Available to LegacyFX Traders

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest financial software developer, MetaQuotes Software, has announced that international LegacyFX broker clients can now trade over 200 financial instruments using the desktop and mobile platforms. The company offers access to Forex currency pairs, as well as contracts for indices, precious metals and commodities.

LegacyFX has been providing brokerage services since 2017. The MiFID-compliant broker is regulated by CySEC and the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus.

MetaQuotes Software

The LegacyFX MetaTrader 5 application offers the following features:

One-Click Trading

Quotes archive and advanced Strategy Tester

Order Book to visualize volumes at current price levels

Low spread from 0.6 pips

Built-in technical indicators, graphics tools, scripts and Expert Advisors

The company's CEO Mr. Jad Abdelrahman commented on the platform launch: "Our traders know that the values which guide us along the way are transparency, education and technology. In this ever-changing environment, and by utilizing MetaTrader 5 technology, our clients can now achieve desired speeds which is a key element in the world of trading."

About the company

MetaQuotes Software Corp. has been developing complex high-load systems incorporating massive amounts of data since 2000. Its most famous and well-known products are the MetaTrader trading platforms used by thousands of brokerage companies and banks around the world.

