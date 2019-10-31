MetaQuotes Presents Admiral Markets' Australian and Tokyo Exchange Securities Offering in MetaTrader 5

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaQuotes' Press Office announced that the international broker Admiral Markets has added two Asia-Pacific markets to their suite of available instruments. Popular stocks tradable on the Australian Stock Exchange and the Tokyo Stock Exchange are now available through the Admiral.Invest accounts.

The new offering features 151 ASX200 shares, including:

Australia's biggest banks — Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank, Australia and New Zealand Bank and Westpac

top telecom companies — Telstra, TPG Telecom, Vocus Group Leading mining companies — BHP Group, Alumina, South32 and Fortescue Metals

Largest industrial companies — Transurban Group, Sydney Airport, Brambles Ltd.

Also, Admiral Markets now offers 195 stocks from the Tokyo Stock Exchange, including:

Top Japanese consumer electronics companies — Panasonic, Casio and Sony

Leading Japanese car manufacturers — Nissan, Mitsubishi and Toyota

Communication leaders — SoftBank Group, KDDI and Nippon Telegraph & Telephone

Management Board Member of the Global Admiral Markets AS Group Mr. Jens Chrzanowski commented on the expansion: "We provide traders and investors the opportunity to invest in thousands of global markets, everything from their computers or phones. By expanding to the Asia-Pacific region, we can offer more investment opportunities for MetaTrader 5 users interested in these popular markets, as well as for those who wish to trade after the European and U.S. trading sessions are closed. This is one more step in accomplishing our strategic goal to help our clients in trading around the world with a single broker."

