MetaRouter and Magellan AI Partner to Enhance Ad Performance Tracking in the Data Privacy-Era

DENVER, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaRouter, the trailblazers in server-side tag management and real-time event routing, today announced a strategic partnership with Magellan AI, the leading audio intelligence, analytics, and measurement company. This collaboration aims to significantly enhance the accuracy and breadth of ad performance data, empowering marketers to optimize their advertising strategies.

"In an era where user privacy is paramount, MetaRouter and Magellan AI are at the forefront of ensuring that customer data is handled with the utmost compliance and consent enforcement," said Michele Nieberding, Director of Product Marketing at MetaRouter. "By leveraging MetaRouter's advanced consent enforcement technology and Magellan AI's robust analytics, the partnership aims to provide advertisers with accurate and actionable insights while maintaining strict adherence to privacy regulations."

Optimizing Ad Spend and ROAS

Effective ad spend allocation remains a key challenge for marketers. Accurately calculating Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) requires precise revenue tracking, often complicated by complex customer journeys and attribution models. This partnership combines MetaRouter's robust server-side data streaming with Magellan AI's detailed analytics to provide precise tracking and insights into ad performance. The result is more accurate ROAS measurement, helping advertisers reduce inefficient spend and optimize campaigns more effectively.

Maintaining Privacy in an Increasingly Regulated Environment

Privacy regulations like GDPR and CCPA have made measuring user behavior and attributing conversions more challenging. These regulations create gaps in data collection, making it difficult to measure ad campaign impact and maintain accurate ROAS metrics. The MetaRouter and Magellan AI collaboration prioritizes privacy compliance while delivering accurate data, balancing regulatory requirements with reliable ad performance insights.

Impact on Podcasting

In the podcasting industry, accurate event data is essential for understanding the impact of advertising. However, direct interaction is generally limited and ads are consumed through listening exposure rather than clicks, which complicates attribution. The MetaRouter and Magellan AI partnership enhances the ability to track and measure podcast ad effectiveness, crucial for making informed decisions about where and how much to spend on your media campaigns.

"Partnering with MetaRouter is a forward-looking step for how we handle cross-channel advertising data," said Jim Ballas, Head of Publisher Partnerships at Magellan AI. "MetaRouter's ability to provide precise, privacy-complaint customer data complements our mission to deliver actionable insights into ad performance. This collaboration will enable our clients to easily integrate their key KPIs with our measurement suite, so they can optimize their ad spend with greater accuracy and confidence, as privacy regulations continue to evolve."

The partnership offers advanced targeting and attribution methods that combine contextual signals with cohort-based and probabilistic approaches to compensate for the reduced efficacy of traditional tracking. This strategy particularly benefits brands implementing first-party data strategies, positioning them to thrive amid evolving privacy regulations. These brands gain greater control over their consumer data and how it is shared, while being better prepared for future privacy demands.

About MetaRouter

MetaRouter is a next-generation server-side tag management solution tailored for enterprise organizations. By targeting the core challenges commonly associated with server-side tag management, such as implementation complexity, infrastructure maintenance and costs, adaptable payload control, operational governance, and data privacy enforcement, MetaRouter endeavors to set a new standard in the industry. This commitment to innovation and excellence aims to make MetaRouter the go-to choice for enterprises seeking to optimize their digital footprints and prepare for the privacy-centric, cookieless web domain of the future.

About Magellan AI

Magellan AI is the all-in-one platform for podcast advertising intelligence, media planning, and measurement. Magellan AI has created the world's largest database of podcast advertising data, covering over 50,000 podcasts. Advertiser and agency media buyers rely on Magellan AI's podcast media planning and measurement platform to discover, connect with, and analyze the performance of podcasts, streaming audio, and YouTube. Publishers trust Magellan AI to grow ad sales with intelligence and performance measurement, drive content acquisition, and streamline ad ops. Learn more at https://www.magellan.ai .

