MetaRouter and Zeotap Partner to Deliver an End-to-End, Europe-Centric Customer Data Solution That Puts Privacy and Security At the Forefront

DENVER, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to announce a new partnership between MetaRouter, the trailblazers in server-side tag management and real-time event routing, and Zeotap CDP, the Customer Data Platform for EMEA's most innovative brands. This collaboration brings together two industry innovators dedicated to enhancing and centralising customer data management and privacy specifically tailored for the European market. By combining MetaRouter's robust data routing infrastructure with Zeotap's advanced CDP capabilities, enterprises can now harness the full potential of their customer data securely and efficiently.

Traditional customer data solutions require users to either set up and maintain their own private cloud infrastructure or present consumption-based licensing that is cost-prohibitive at scale. MetaRouter and Zeotap's joint solution is privacy-centric by design, alleviating this challenge with a fully managed, private deployment option and event-based commercial agreements designed to align with customer demands.

By collecting customer data in the first-party context and self-hosting it in a single-tenant, private environment, companies can completely control third-party access to sensitive user data. Users can even restrict MetaRouter and Zeotap from sensitive information. This is counter to other event capture solutions designed as multi-tenant SaaS operations whose single-tenant offerings are extensions or separate codebases that lack feature parity and aligned upgrade schedules.

How It Works: Reducing Friction Between Data Collection and Activation

MetaRouter's data collection capabilities seamlessly integrate with Zeotap's segmentation and activation features, creating a streamlined path from data collection to actionable insights and personalized customer experiences.

Specifically, MetaRouter collects and translates identifiers and feeds enriched behavioral data into Zeotap. This information can then be stitched to other data points for a single customer view.

This results in:

30-40% more behavioral data collected

60% audience increase with more addressable IDs for campaign activation

Stronger historical user information with cookies that persist for up to 12 months

Additionally, built-in consent management and enforcement practices ensure that all user data is collected with explicit and implicit consent. MetaRouter's advanced tools for consent enforcement complement Zeotap's CDP capabilities, providing a robust solution that prioritizes user privacy and regulatory compliance, meaning no data is sent to Zeotap without being compliant.

"Your customer data should live where your customers are. The combined strengths of MetaRouter and Zeotap CDP offer a resilient and future-proof customer data management solution that ensures your consumers' data is protected," said Greg Brunk, Head of Product at MetaRouter. "As a privacy-first company, we believe in integrating a layer of control and compliance that doesn't stifle business performance, but rather instills confidence that customer data is being collected consistently and securely. By centralizing data onto a single platform and deploying it on your private cloud, we offer ownership and true data control back to your organization."

"This partnership marks a significant advancement in customer data management, offering businesses a powerful combination of advanced data collection, robust ID resolution and seamless activation capabilities," said Projjol Banerjea, founder and Chief Product Officer of Zeotap. "Together, MetaRouter and Zeotap are committed to empowering businesses to thrive in a privacy-first/cookieless digital ecosystem."

The power of this partnership:

Europe-Centric Data Storage and Compliance : By deploying data clusters within Europe , MetaRouter and Zeotap CDP ensure that customer data lives wherever organizations prefer, fully compliant with stringent European data privacy regulations like GDPR. Private deployments and load-balancing features enable organizations to maintain data sovereignty in transit.

: By deploying data clusters within , MetaRouter and Zeotap CDP ensure that customer data lives wherever organizations prefer, fully compliant with stringent European data privacy regulations like GDPR. Private deployments and load-balancing features enable organizations to maintain data sovereignty in transit. Enhanced Data Quality and Control : By consolidating customer data collection into a single, transparent event stream, companies can better understand and control vendor and third-party data usage, resolving inconsistencies and empowering confident marketing investment decisions.

: By consolidating customer data collection into a single, transparent event stream, companies can better understand and control vendor and third-party data usage, resolving inconsistencies and empowering confident marketing investment decisions. Seamless Data Integration : This partnership provides a unified and complete view of customer data, while also offering a comprehensive integrations library that is developed and maintained in-house for faster and better deployment.

: This partnership provides a unified and complete view of customer data, while also offering a comprehensive integrations library that is for faster and better deployment. Better ID Resolution: The partnership facilitates seamless ID resolution and management, enabling businesses to maintain persistent identifiers across various touchpoints for 12+ months. This persistent ID capability enhances the ability to track and understand customer behavior accurately.

The partnership facilitates seamless ID resolution and management, enabling businesses to maintain persistent identifiers across various touchpoints for 12+ months. This persistent ID capability enhances the ability to track and understand customer behavior accurately. Enterprise-Level Data Governance: Controlled role-based access to web event streams allows efficient data allocation to marketing campaigns, enhancing focus and effectiveness, avoiding information overload, and optimizing marketing strategies within compliance boundaries.

In the face of evolving privacy regulations, current tracking methods may struggle to adapt, risking non-compliance and legal consequences. The lack of agility in addressing regulatory changes poses a significant threat to digital marketing strategies. This partnership marks a significant step forward in customer data management, offering businesses a powerful and compliant solution that enhances data quality, privacy and control. Together, MetaRouter and Zeotap CDP are committed to empowering European brands to navigate the complexities of modern data management with confidence and ease.

About MetaRouter

MetaRouter is a next-generation server-side tag management solution tailored for enterprise organizations. By targeting the core challenges commonly associated with server-side tag management, such as implementation complexity, infrastructure maintenance and costs, adaptable payload control, operational governance, and data privacy enforcement, MetaRouter endeavors to set a new standard in the industry. This commitment to innovation and excellence aims to make MetaRouter the go-to choice for enterprises seeking to optimize their digital footprints and prepare for the privacy-centric, cookieless web domain of the future.

About Zeotap CDP

Zeotap's mission is to make customer data easy, secure, and impactful. It empowers the world's most innovative brands to deliver more engaging customer experiences from smart and efficient use of customer data via an AI-native platform that respects consumer privacy. Enterprises benefit from faster and improved business outcomes across marketing, sales and service, while ensuring compliance.

