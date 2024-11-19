MetaRouter Brings Global Identity Unification Features to Google Cloud, Helping to Bridge the Gap Between Anonymous and Known Users

Build complete user profiles, enhance analytics, and fuel powerful marketing strategies—all without relying on third-party tags or PII.

DENVER, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaRouter, a leader in server-side tag management and pioneer in customer data infrastructure, today announced that its identity resolution features are now available for Google Cloud customers. With MetaRouter, joint customers can now sync external customer IDs into GA4 and BigQuery, Google Cloud's gen AI ready data platform, seamlessly and anonymously, enabling clearer customer insights without risking compliance fees related to personally identifiable information (PII) tracking.

Businesses face a highly complex tracking landscape: They need information about their customers' behavior for retargeting efforts, but once collected, that information gets siloed and spread across multiple vendors. Additionally, evolving privacy regulations make the collection of PII a complex process that may expose the organization to additional risks. The integration between MetaRouter and Google Cloud provides a secure and comprehensive solution to these problems, allowing businesses to seamlessly stitch together customer identities from anonymous to known across platforms and devices. The result? Enhanced addressability, broader audience reach, and the ability to securely combine data sets with enriched data to deliver a better understanding of customers.

Unlocking the Power of Anonymous User Data

MetaRouter's Sync Injector™ simplifies the complex task of matching user identities across AdTech and MarTech ecosystems by utilizing existing cookie and identifier signals. This technology allows businesses to transform anonymous users into identifiable profiles within GA4 and BigQuery, significantly enhancing addressability and enabling precise cross-channel campaign attribution.

"At MetaRouter, we are committed to helping businesses overcome the complexities of identity resolution and data accuracy across platforms," said Greg Brunk, Head of Product at MetaRouter. "Our collaboration with Google Cloud allows businesses to fully leverage the power of GA4 and BigQuery, ensuring that their data streams are not only accurate but enriched with custom business logic and metrics that drive better decision-making."

Transforming Identity Stitching and Attribution for Modern Enterprises

Empowering Businesses with Unified Data Insights: eCommerce Example

An e-commerce company looking to track customer behavior across both its website and mobile app can leverage Sync Injector™ to collect user events, resolve identities across multiple sessions, and enrich data streams with custom metrics like "likelihood to purchase" in real time. This enriched data is then forwarded to GA4 and BigQuery, where it fuels advanced analysis and improved audience segmentation—ultimately driving more targeted marketing efforts and maximizing return on ad spend (ROAS).

Additionally, by incorporating metrics from in-store purchases, businesses can attribute digital ads to in-store transactions, significantly enhancing their ability to measure the effectiveness of cross-channel marketing efforts.

"We're not just solving the identity crisis; we're opening up new possibilities for businesses to fully understand user behavior, even across brands," added Greg Brunk, Head of Product at MetaRouter. "Our cross-domain identifier technology means companies can have a comprehensive view of all user interactions readily accessible in the event stream. With this integration with Google Cloud, MetaRouter is delivering a powerful solution that allows businesses to unify their customer data, fuel precise attribution, and enhance their addressability across digital and physical channels."

What This Collaboration Unlocks:

MetaRouter acts as a sophisticated central processing layer or data management hub, receiving data from Google Cloud and performing server-side operations. Key functionalities include:

Better Data Quality From the Start: MetaRouter's built-in data validation and cleansing processes guarantee that only accurate and reliable data is delivered to your downstream applications. This ensures your analytics and marketing efforts are powered by trustworthy data, leading to better decision-making.

Powerful Analytics in BigQuery: MetaRouter's Sync Injector enhances data streams, enabling businesses to perform advanced modeling and cross-channel attribution in BigQuery. By integrating identity signals from various sources, companies can predict user behavior more effectively and gain visibility into digital investments across walled gardens.

enhances data streams, enabling businesses to perform advanced modeling and cross-channel attribution in BigQuery. By integrating identity signals from various sources, companies can predict user behavior more effectively and gain visibility into digital investments across walled gardens. Secure and Compliant Behavioral Data Collection: MetaRouter processes data server-side, reducing the risk of data leakage and unauthorized access by minimizing exposure on the client side. This ensures organizations can safely collect valuable behavioral data while maintaining compliance with stringent privacy regulations.

As the digital marketing landscape evolves and regulators increasingly scrutinize first-party data and user privacy, this solution positions businesses to thrive in the new era. By providing a more complete and nuanced understanding of user behavior, MetaRouter is empowering companies to make data-driven decisions, optimize their marketing strategies, and deliver more personalized user experiences.

About MetaRouter

MetaRouter is a leader in cloud customer data infrastructure (CDI), focused on improving enterprise-level customer data management. By providing secure, real-time data integration and enrichment solutions, MetaRouter helps businesses optimize their marketing performance and enhance customer engagement.

For more information, visit www.MetaRouter.io .

CONTACT:

[email protected]

SOURCE MetaRouter