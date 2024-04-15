MetaRouter Joins Braze Alloys Partner Program to Maximize the Impact of Marketing Automation and Customer Engagement

DENVER, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaRouter , the industry trailblazer in server-side integrations and data management, today announced that it has joined the Braze Alloys program as an official technology partner. By joining Braze Alloys , MetaRouter becomes part of a curated ecosystem of best-in-breed technology and solutions partners to help integrate, customize, and amplify customer engagement capabilities.

The program reimagines the Braze technology solution as a fully integrated customer engagement platform, creating a simple, scalable system for making it easier for MetaRouter customers to use Braze in concert with an ever-wider range of technologies and solutions to support meaningful brand experiences.

At the core of this partnership is MetaRouter's industry-leading data collection capabilities, setting the stage for more impactful customer engagement – because customer communications are only as good as the data upon which they are based. In an era of evolving privacy regulations and diminishing reliance on third-party cookies, the importance of clean, secure, and actionable first-party data has never been greater. MetaRouter's innovative solutions facilitate a seamless transition for businesses, enabling them to take complete control of their customer data. This robust first-party infrastructure unlocks a wealth of valuable insights that fuel highly targeted marketing campaigns and personalized customer interactions.

MetaRouter's server-side data collection capabilities capture a richer picture of customer behavior by gathering more real-time event data in a way that is reliable and secure. This data seamlessly integrates with Braze's industry-leading customer engagement platform. Marketers can leverage this powerful combination to craft hyper-personalized messaging across every touchpoint, resulting in customer journeys that are both relevant and engaging.

MetaRouter's platform offers a range of benefits to enterprises seeking to optimize user experiences through:

Gain complete control over customer data with a secure, first-party approach. Our single-tenant infrastructure is meticulously designed to operate on a first-party basis, ensuring that data is collected and transferred seamlessly without relying on third-party cookies. Increased Data Capture: Capture ~ 30% more event data by using first-party endpoints that strengthen resilience against browser restrictions and ad-blockers.

Capture 30% more event data by using first-party endpoints that strengthen resilience against browser restrictions and ad-blockers. Expanded Reach : MetaRouter's proprietary identity sync capabilities enable effective tracking and accurate attribution for known and unknown users, helping companies to increase addressability and optimize campaigns.

: MetaRouter's proprietary identity sync capabilities enable effective tracking and accurate attribution for known unknown users, helping companies to increase addressability and optimize campaigns. Privacy-Centric Design: MetaRouter's robust and controlled data collection solution is compliant by default, aligning seamlessly with privacy regulations. MetaRouter enforces compliance the moment the data is collected, to proactively enable businesses to stay ahead of regional legal requirements and avoid costly fines associated with noncompliance.

This partnership ensures that customer data, behavioral insights, and campaign analytics are seamlessly shared between the two platforms, providing a unified and comprehensive view of customer engagement.

"Accurate, clean and actionable customer data is the foundation of any good marketing program," said Jonathan von Abo, VP Partnerships & Technology Alliances at MetaRouter. "Advertisers and marketers moving away from 3rd party tags and data collection need to maintain marketing effectiveness and parity in a post-3rd party cookie world, and this technology alignment between MetaRouter and Braze provides an end-to-end integration that will eliminate the uncertainty of a cookie-less browser future."

Braze is a customer engagement platform empowering brands to forge human connections with customers through technology and data. Braze strongly believes in the power of partners and ecosystems, and understands that in order to effectively connect with customers today, a fully integratable customer engagement platform is critical. The Braze Alloys Partner Program was launched in 2018 in an effort to help customers augment and deploy relevant, memorable experiences built on the Braze customer engagement platform. The program has since grown to include more than 200+ technology partners, enabling brands to carry out real-time customer experiences with a faster time-to-delivery, as well as 1,600+ solutions partners to help customers conceptualize creative campaigns and integrate the Braze platform.

