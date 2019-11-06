MetaShield's NANOPRINT Advanced Coating Reduces Fingerprints And Smudging By 70 Percent

NANOPRINT is a cost-competitive coating compared to alternative products in the marketplace. The advanced thin-film provides added flexibility and durability that OEMs and application developers can apply with a simple, one-coat spray.

"Existing anti-fingerprint coatings force a choice between durability, easy application, or reasonable cost. With NANOPRINT, we offer all three. The technology is not only designed to improve appearance but reduces cleaning and maintenance expenses as well," said Martin Ben-Dayan, CEO of MetaShield.

The optically transparent coating is designed for glass-based surfaces in a wide range of industries. Consumer products that will benefit from NANOPRINT include automotive interiors, electronic devices with touch-based technology, household appliances, and mirrors. Commercial applications include buildings, public touch-based screens, display cases, storefront and residential windows, architectural glass, camera-based sensors, and more.

Surfaces coated with NANOPRINT require less time to clean since reduced amounts of residue are easily wiped away with a dry cloth, avoiding the need for harsh cleaning agents which increase the risk of corrosion over time. Beyond aesthetics, NANOPRINT may also enhance safety by optimizing consumers' viewing conditions and improves the performance of touch-based technology by reducing the accumulation of contaminants that enable fingerprints and other soiling.

Metashield's NANOPRINT is a sol-gel based formula comprised of a patent-pending technology that creates a single, thin layer adhering to glass surfaces to absorb/repel dirt, water, oils, sweat and smudges that cause unsightly fingerprints.

Fingerprints consist of several compounds, some of which are attracted to the glass, allowing prints to stick readily. Other compounds repel, which cause fingerprints to retain a distinct and markedly visible pattern. By adjusting the chemistry on a glass surface, NANOPRINT produces an oleophilic and slightly hydrophobic coating that repels fingerprints, largely preventing them from sticking to the surface, making them less visible and easier to clean.

NANOPRINT is versatile enough to apply on flat and shaped surfaces. Its one-coat, conventional spray method, followed by a mild heat cure, makes the process both rapid and scalable for high-throughput manufacturing without the cost of expensive equipment or substantial investments in manufacturing facilities. The liquid formula is shipped in various quantities to accommodate the needs of both application developers and large OEMs. MetaShield offers samples to ship upon request.

"Durable, clear, anti-fingerprint properties at a reasonable cost is a value-add," said Ben-Dayan. "NANOPRINT upgrades product with negligible differences in cost and optical appearance."

NANOPRINT is the latest in a line of MetaShield innovations, which has leveraged the use of nanoparticles to provide various properties and benefits. Earlier this year, the company launched MetaShieldCLEAN, an anti-dust and anti-soiling coating for plastics.

About MetaShield LLC

MetaShield, LLC ( www.metashield.com ), founded in 2016, is an innovator in the emerging field of advanced materials. Using the combined disciplines of theoretical physics, chemistry, and engineering, MetaShield's highly skilled research team employs nanoparticles and other functional materials to create its cutting edge products. MetaShield products are designed to seamlessly integrate into existing manufacturing processes by using conventional, low-cost methods, and commercially available equipment.

