Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer Market Poised for Strong Growth by 2036, Due to the Launch of Drug Classes Such as Anti-B7-H3 ADC, PROTAC Protein Degrader, NTD AR Inhibitor, Radionuclide Therapy, and Several Others | DelveInsight

The metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer market is poised for substantial growth over the coming years, driven by the rising prevalence of advanced prostate cancer and continuous innovation in treatment options. Additionally, the ongoing late-stage clinical development of next-generation therapies such as Mevrometostat (PF-06821497) + enzalutamide (Pfizer), TAVT-45 (abiraterone acetate) (Tavanta Therapeutics), 177Lu-PSMA-I&T (Curium), 177Lu-PNT200 (Lantheus and Eli Lilly/POINT Biopharma), 177Lu-DOTA-rosopatamab (TLX591) (Telix Pharmaceuticals), and others, and increasing adoption of precision medicine approaches are expected to further accelerate market expansion.

LAS VEGAS, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer Market Summary

The market size for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer was found to be USD 8 billion in the 7MM in 2025.

in the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for the largest metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer treatment market size of the total market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

In 2025, the 7MM had approximately 7.7 million prevalent cases of prostate cancer. These are expected to rise due to the growing geriatric population and advancements in diagnostic capabilities during the forecast period (2026−2036).

prevalent cases of prostate cancer. These are expected to rise due to the growing geriatric population and advancements in diagnostic capabilities during the forecast period (2026−2036). Leading metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer companies, such as Pfizer, Tavanta Therapeutics, Curium, Lantheus, Eli Lilly, POINT Biopharma, Telix Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals, Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb, Syntrix Pharmaceuticals, Promontory Therapeutics, Madison Vaccines, Zenith Epigenetics, Modra Pharmaceuticals, Laekna Therapeutics, Blue Earth Therapeutics, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, and others, are developing new mCRPC treatment drugs that can be available in the mCRPC market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new mCRPC treatment drugs that can be available in the mCRPC market in the coming years. The promising mCRPC therapies in clinical trials include Mevrometostat (PF-06821497) + enzalutamide, TAVT-45 (abiraterone acetate), 177Lu-PSMA-I&T, 177Lu-PNT200, 177Lu-DOTA-rosopatamab (TLX591), HRS-5041, KPG-121, AR LDD, SX-682, PT-112, MVI-816 (pTVG-HP), ZEN-3694, ModraDoc006/r, LAE002 + LAE001/Prednisone, 177Lu-rhPSMA-10.1, 64Cu-SAR-bisPSMA/67Cu-SAR-bisPSM, and others.

Discover the list metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer treatments that have a clear market position on price @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/metastatic-castration-resistant-prostate-cancer-mcrpc-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer Market

Rising Incidence of Prostate Cancer and Aging Population: The growing prevalence of prostate cancer, particularly among the elderly population, is increasing the number of patients progressing to mCRPC. Longer life expectancy and improved survival in earlier disease stages are also expanding the treatable patient pool.

The growing prevalence of prostate cancer, particularly among the elderly population, is increasing the number of patients progressing to mCRPC. Longer life expectancy and improved survival in earlier disease stages are also expanding the treatable patient pool. Advancements in Precision Medicine and Biomarker-Driven Therapies: The adoption of genomic testing and biomarker-based treatment selection, including homologous recombination repair (HRR) mutations and PSMA expression, is enabling personalized treatment approaches. These advancements are improving patient outcomes while driving the uptake of targeted therapies.

The adoption of genomic testing and biomarker-based treatment selection, including homologous recombination repair (HRR) mutations and PSMA expression, is enabling personalized treatment approaches. These advancements are improving patient outcomes while driving the uptake of targeted therapies. Increasing Adoption of Radioligand Therapy: The clinical success of PSMA-targeted radioligand therapies has introduced a new treatment paradigm for patients with advanced mCRPC. Growing physician confidence, expanding indications, and ongoing clinical trials are expected to accelerate the adoption of this therapeutic modality.

The clinical success of PSMA-targeted radioligand therapies has introduced a new treatment paradigm for patients with advanced mCRPC. Growing physician confidence, expanding indications, and ongoing clinical trials are expected to accelerate the adoption of this therapeutic modality. Advances in PSMA-PET Imaging: The emergence of PSMA-PET imaging has significantly improved the diagnostic landscape of advanced prostate cancer.

The emergence of PSMA-PET imaging has significantly improved the diagnostic landscape of advanced prostate cancer. Launch of Emerging mCRPC Drugs: The dynamics of the mCRPC market are expected to change in the coming years, owing to the launch of emerging therapies such as Mevrometostat (PF-06821497) + enzalutamide (Pfizer), TAVT-45 (abiraterone acetate) (Tavanta Therapeutics), 177Lu-PSMA-I&T (Curium), 177Lu-PNT200 (Lantheus and Eli Lilly/POINT Biopharma), 177Lu-DOTA-rosopatamab (TLX591) (Telix Pharmaceuticals), HRS-5041 (Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals), KPG-121 (Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals), AR LDD (Bristol Myers Squibb), SX-682 (Syntrix Pharmaceuticals), PT-112 (Promontory Therapeutics), and others.

Download the report to understand the mCRPC targeted therapy drugs list @ Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer Clinical Trials

Sadaf Javed, Functional Head of Forecasting at DelveInsight, said that the emergence of Anti-B7-H3 ADC (MGC018), PROTAC protein degrader (ARV-766), First-in-Class NTD AR Inhibitor (EPI-7386), radionuclide therapy, and PSMA-Targeted therapy (177Lu-DOTA-rosopatamab, 177Lu-PNT2002), E2H2 inhibitor (mevrometostat), CYP11A1 inhibitor (opevesostat), pyrophosphate conjugate (PT-112), and others in mCRPC makes it a lucrative market in the future.

Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer Market Analysis

The mCRPC treatment landscape currently comprises several established therapeutic classes, including PARP inhibitors, androgen receptor inhibitors, CYP17 inhibitors, microtubule inhibitors, ionizing radiation emitters , and other agents used across different lines of therapy.

, and other agents used across different lines of therapy. Alongside established therapies such as XTANDI, ZYTIGA, JEVTANA, and XOFIGO , the mCRPC market expanded with the approval of Novartis' radioligand therapy, PLUVICTO , in 2022. The therapy achieved blockbuster status after generating approximately USD 1.3 billion in global sales in 2024.

, the mCRPC market expanded with the approval of Novartis' radioligand therapy, , in 2022. The therapy achieved blockbuster status after generating approximately USD 1.3 billion in global sales in 2024. Among PARP inhibitors, LYNPARZA continues to dominate the market, while RUBRACA has experienced a significant decline following increased regulatory scrutiny in ovarian cancer and the bankruptcy of Clovis Oncology in 2023.

continues to dominate the market, while RUBRACA has experienced a significant decline following increased regulatory scrutiny in ovarian cancer and the bankruptcy of Clovis Oncology in 2023. In the first-line treatment setting, competition is expected to intensify among LYNPARZA, TALZENNA, and AKEEGA . However, AKEEGA is approved only for patients with BRCA-mutated disease, whereas LYNPARZA and TALZENNA have broader indications encompassing homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene mutations.

. However, AKEEGA is approved only for patients with BRCA-mutated disease, whereas LYNPARZA and TALZENNA have broader indications encompassing homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene mutations. The mCRPC pipeline remains robust, particularly in the first-line setting, where promising investigational therapies include Merck's opevesostat, Tavanta's TAVT-45 , and several other novel candidates.

, and several other novel candidates. In the second-line setting, CABOMETYX is anticipated to be one of the earliest emerging therapies to secure regulatory approval. Additionally, Pfizer is advancing mevrometostat , an EZH2 inhibitor, with a potential launch anticipated by 2026.

is anticipated to be one of the earliest emerging therapies to secure regulatory approval. Additionally, is advancing , an EZH2 inhibitor, with a potential launch anticipated by 2026. For patients receiving third-line and later therapies, several investigational agents show considerable promise, including 177Lu-PNT2002 (Lantheus/Eli Lilly–POINT Biopharma), AstraZeneca's FPI-2265 , the PROTAC androgen receptor degrader ARV-766 (Arvinas/Novartis), and Promontory Therapeutics' PT-112 .

(Lantheus/Eli Lilly–POINT Biopharma), , the PROTAC androgen receptor degrader (Arvinas/Novartis), and . Further strengthening the pipeline, K36 Therapeutics recently received FDA Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance for KTX-2001 , its second NSD2 inhibitor. The ongoing Phase I study (NCT07103018) is evaluating KTX-2001 both as a monotherapy and in combination with Bayer's darolutamide.

recently received FDA Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance for , its second NSD2 inhibitor. The ongoing Phase I study (NCT07103018) is evaluating KTX-2001 both as a monotherapy and in combination with Bayer's darolutamide. The trial is expected to enroll approximately 140 patients with mCRPC who have progressed following treatment with a second-generation or later androgen receptor-targeted therapy or an androgen biosynthesis inhibitor, with enrollment commencing in the second half of 2025.

Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer Competitive Landscape

Some of the mCRPC drugs under development include Mevrometostat (PF-06821497) + enzalutamide (Pfizer), TAVT-45 (abiraterone acetate) (Tavanta Therapeutics), 177Lu-PSMA-I&T (Curium), 177Lu-PNT200 (Lantheus and Eli Lilly/POINT Biopharma), 177Lu-DOTA-rosopatamab (TLX591) (Telix Pharmaceuticals), HRS-5041 (Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals), KPG-121 (Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals), AR LDD (Bristol Myers Squibb), SX-682 (Syntrix Pharmaceuticals), PT-112 (Promontory Therapeutics), MVI-816 (pTVG-HP) (Madison Vaccines), ZEN-3694 (Zenith Epigenetics), ModraDoc006/r (Modra Pharmaceuticals), LAE002 + LAE001/Prednisone (Laekna Therapeutics), 177Lu-rhPSMA-10.1 (Blue Earth Therapeutics), 64Cu-SAR-bisPSMA/67Cu-SAR-bisPSM (Clarity Pharmaceuticals), and others.

Pfizer's Mevrometostat is a highly potent and selective small-molecule inhibitor targeting enhancer of zeste homolog 2 (EZH2), an epigenetic regulator implicated in tumor progression. By inhibiting EZH2 activity, mevrometostat interferes with key oncogenic pathways involved in prostate cancer. The therapy is currently being investigated in Phase III clinical trials for first- and second-line metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) following abiraterone treatment, as well as in first-line novel hormonal therapy (NHT)-naïve mCRPC patients.

According to the company's latest updates, registrational data evaluating mevrometostat in combination with XTANDI for post-abiraterone and treatment-naïve mCRPC are anticipated in the second half of 2025 and beyond. Based on the company's February 2024 presentation, the therapy is projected to receive approval and launch in 2026 for patients with post-abiraterone mCRPC.

Tavanta Therapeutics' TAVT-45 is an innovative oral suspension formulation of abiraterone acetate developed to offer advantages over the branded ZYTIGA tablet formulation. The company is currently exploring commercialization opportunities for TAVT-45 in prostate cancer following the successful completion of its Phase III clinical trial.

The pivotal Phase III study achieved its primary endpoint by demonstrating therapeutic equivalence between TAVT-45 and ZYTIGA in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and high-risk metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (mCSPC). The trial also confirmed a safety profile comparable to that of the reference product.

Curium's 177Lu-PSMA-I&T is a targeted radioligand therapy designed for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The radiopharmaceutical selectively binds to prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-expressing tumor cells and delivers beta-emitting radiation, resulting in targeted tumor cell destruction. The therapy is currently being evaluated in a Phase III clinical trial for patients with mCRPC. Curium continues to support the ongoing pivotal ECLIPSE study by maintaining uninterrupted clinical trial supply and patient enrollment.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the mCRPC market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about what drugs in targeted mCRPC therapy are known for availability @ mCRPC CDK12 Alteration Immunotherapy Pembrolizumab Treatment Outcomes

Recent Developments in the Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer Market

In June 2026, Convergent Therapeutics Inc. announced interim results from Part 3 of its Phase 2 CONVERGE-01 trial evaluating Ac-225 rosopatamab tetraxetan (CONV01-α) in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who had previously received Lu-177-PSMA radioligand therapy (Lu-PSMA).

announced interim results from Part 3 of its Phase 2 CONVERGE-01 trial evaluating Ac-225 rosopatamab tetraxetan (CONV01-α) in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who had previously received Lu-177-PSMA radioligand therapy (Lu-PSMA). In June 2026, Late-breaking findings from Telix Pharmaceuticals' ongoing Phase III ProstACT Global trial were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, held from May 29 to June 2, 2026, in Chicago.

Late-breaking findings from Telix Pharmaceuticals' ongoing Phase III ProstACT Global trial were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, held from May 29 to June 2, 2026, in Chicago. In May 2026, Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. signed a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Bayer AG to investigate the combination of its investigational KAT6 inhibitor, OP-3136, and Bayer's androgen receptor inhibitor, NUBEQA® (darolutamide), in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

signed a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Bayer AG to investigate the combination of its investigational KAT6 inhibitor, OP-3136, and Bayer's androgen receptor inhibitor, NUBEQA® (darolutamide), in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). In May 2026, Aktis Oncology, Inc. announced the initiation of a Phase Ib clinical trial evaluating AKY-25191 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

announced the initiation of a Phase Ib clinical trial evaluating AKY-25191 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). In May 2026, Bayer reported that the Phase II ARACOG (AFT-47) head-to-head study achieved its primary endpoint.

reported that the Phase II ARACOG (AFT-47) head-to-head study achieved its primary endpoint. In February 2026, Vir Biotechnology, Inc. presented updated Phase 1 trial data for VIR-5500, a PSMA-targeting PRO-XTEN® dual-masked T-cell engager, in heavily pretreated patients with advanced mCRPC.

presented updated Phase 1 trial data for VIR-5500, a PSMA-targeting PRO-XTEN® dual-masked T-cell engager, in heavily pretreated patients with advanced mCRPC. In February 2026, K36 Therapeutics announced data from its Phase I clinical trial of KTX-2001 will be presented in a Trial in Progress poster at the ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium, taking place February 26–28, 2026, in San Francisco, California.

Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

The epidemiology of mCRPC is analyzed across the 7MM, providing historical and forecasted patient estimates. This comprehensive assessment enables stakeholders to understand disease burden, forecast market potential, and identify unmet clinical needs. The mCRPC epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current mCRPC patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. As per the estimates, in the US, the majority of the cases were found to be localized/locally advanced cases (Stage I-III), comprising approximately 56% of total cases, while nearly 33% belonged to biochemical recurrence/ progressive cases, and ~11% belonged to metastatic cases.

The metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Prostate Cancer

Five-year Prevalent Cases of Prostate Cancer

Age-specific Cases of Prostate Cancer

Total Cases of Prostate Cancer by Clinical Stages

Total Prevalent Cases of mCRPC

Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022–2036 Coverage The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation Total Prevalent Cases of Prostate Cancer, Five-year Prevalent Cases of Prostate Cancer, Age-specific Cases of Prostate Cancer, Total Cases of Prostate Cancer by Clinical Stages, and Total Prevalent Cases of mCRPC Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer Market Size in 2025 USD 8 Billion Key Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer Companies Pfizer, Tavanta Therapeutics, Curium, Lantheus, Eli Lilly, POINT Biopharma, Telix Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals, Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals, Bristol Myers Squibb, Syntrix Pharmaceuticals, Promontory Therapeutics, Madison Vaccines, Zenith Epigenetics, Modra Pharmaceuticals, Laekna Therapeutics, Blue Earth Therapeutics, Clarity Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Research and Development, Tesaro, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Merck Sharp and Dohme, Astellas Pharma, Bayer, Novartis, Pharma& Schwiez (Pharmaand GmbH), and others Key Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer Therapies Mevrometostat (PF-06821497) + enzalutamide, TAVT-45 (abiraterone acetate), 177Lu-PSMA-I&T, 177Lu-PNT200, 177Lu-DOTA-rosopatamab (TLX591), HRS-5041, KPG-121, AR LDD, SX-682, PT-112, MVI-816 (pTVG-HP), ZEN-3694, ModraDoc006/r, LAE002 + LAE001/Prednisone, 177Lu-rhPSMA-10.1, 64Cu-SAR-bisPSMA/67Cu-SAR-bisPSM, AKEEGA, JEVTANA, LYNPARZA, TALZENNA, XOFIGO, XTANDI, ZYTIGA, PLUVICTO, RUBRACA, and others

Scope of the Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer Market Report

Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer Patient Population Forecast

Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market Size

Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer Pipeline Analysis

Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer Market Size and Trends

Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer Market Opportunity

Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer

Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer Market Key Insights 2 Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of mCRPC 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 mCRPC Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Phase, RoA and Molecule type) 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of mCRPC by Class in 2022 in the 7MM 6.3 Market Share (%) Distribution of mCRPC by Class in 2036 in the 7MM 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Signs and Symptoms of Prostate Cancer 7.2 Risk Factors and Causes of Prostate Cancer 7.3 Stages of Prostate Cancer 7.4 Pathophysiology of Prostate Cancer 7.5 Diagnosis of Prostate Cancer 8 Treatment and Management 8.1 Treatment Guidelines 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.3 Total Prevalent Cases of Prostate Cancer in the 7MM 9.4 Five-year Prevalent Cases of Prostate Cancer in the 7MM 9.5 Total Prevalent Cases of mCRPC in the 7MM 9.6 The United States 9.6.1 Five-year Prevalent Cases of Prostate Cancer in the US 9.6.2 Age-specific Cases of Prostate Cancer in the US 9.6.3 Total Cases of Prostate Cancer by Clinical Stages in the US 9.6.4 Total Prevalent Cases of mCRPC in the US 9.7 EU4 and the UK 9.8 Japan 10 Patient Journey 11 Marketed mCRPC Drugs 11.1 Key Competitors 11.2 JEVTANA (cabazitaxel): Sanofi 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trials 11.2.5 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.6 Analyst Views 11.3 LYNPARZA (olaparib): AstraZeneca/Merck Sharp & Dohme 11.4 TALZENNA (talazoparib): Pfizer List to be continued as per the report updation…. 12 Emerging mCRPC Drugs 12.1 Key Competitors 12.2 Safety and Efficacy Data of Phase I/II Emerging Drugs 12.3 Safety and Efficacy Data of Phase I Emerging Drugs 12.4 Mevrometostat (PF-06821497): Pfizer 12.4.1 Product Description 12.4.2 Other Developmental Activities 12.4.3 Clinical Development 12.4.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.4.5 Analyst Views 12.5 TAVT-45 (abiraterone acetate): Tavanta Therapeutics 12.6 177Lu-PSMA-I&T: Curium List to be continued as per the report updation…. 13 mCRPC Market: 7MM Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 mCRPC Market Outlook 13.3 Conjoint Analysis 13.4 Key mCRPC Market Forecast Assumptions 13.5 Total Market Size of mCRPC in the 7MM 13.6 Total Market Size of mCRPC by Class in the 7MM 13.7 United States mCRPC Market Size 13.7.1 Total Market Size of mCRPC in the United States 13.7.2 Market Size of mCRPC by Therapies in the United States 13.8 EU4 and the UK mCRPC Market Size 13.9 Japan mCRPC Market Size 14 Unmet Needs 15 SWOT Analysis 16 KOL Views 17 Market Access and Reimbursement 17.1 United States 17.2 EU4 and the UK 17.3 Japan 17.4 mCRPC Market Access and Reimbursement 18 Bibliography 19 mCRPC Market Report Methodology

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