Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market Size Anticipated to Expand at a CAGR of 2.6% (2020-30) in the 7MM in the coming decade - DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market Report lays down a comprehensive view of the mCRC market trends covering key pharmaceutical companies in the market, upcoming as well as Metastatic Colorectal Cancer marketed therapies, unmet needs, prevailing constraints and the factors driving the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer market size growth.

The report covers the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Epidemiological analysis focusing on the mCRC incidence and diagnosed patient pool segmented on the basis of several factors, as well as the upcoming trends of the mCRC epidemiology that is going to affect the overall patient pool and the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market outlook.

Some of the few highlights from the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market Report:

The present Metastatic Colorectal Cancer treatment market offers the use of Multiagent chemotherapy (i.e., Folfox, Folfiri, Capeox), Anti-angiogenesis therapy with or without chemotherapy, Epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitors with or without chemotherapy, Keytruda, Opdivo with/without Yervoy, Braftovi in combination with Erbitux and others with Chemotherapy as the first, second and third-line treatment regimen.

offers the use of Multiagent chemotherapy (i.e., Folfox, Folfiri, Capeox), Anti-angiogenesis therapy with or without chemotherapy, Epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitors with or without chemotherapy, Keytruda, Opdivo with/without Yervoy, Braftovi in combination with Erbitux and others with Chemotherapy as the first, second and third-line treatment regimen. Keytruda, Opdivo with or without Yervoy, and Braftovi in combination with Erbitux are recent additions to the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer treatment market.

Opdivo and Yervoy combination for mCRC faced an early setback in Europe after Bristol-Myers Squibb withdrew Opdivo's CHMP application to treat CRC in December 2017 . However, based on the latest developments, DelveInsight's analysts still anticipate its approval in the EU5 countries by the end of 2022

after Bristol-Myers Squibb withdrew Opdivo's CHMP application to treat CRC in . However, based on the latest developments, DelveInsight's analysts still anticipate its approval in the EU5 countries by the end of 2022 Key pharma players in the mCRC market are Pfizer, Daiichi Sankyo/AstraZeneca, Merck& co., Cardiff Oncology, G1 Therapeutics, Effector Therapeutics, Exelixis, Mirati Therapeutics, NOXXON Pharma, Hutchison Medipharma, Isofol Medical, AB Science, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and several others.

The expected launch of pipeline therapies such as Trilaciclib + Chemotherapy , Olaparib ± Bevacizumab , Adagrasib ± Cetuximab , Braftovi/ encorafinib ± Mektovi/ binimetinib + Erbitux/ cetuximab , DS-8201a/ Enhertu , Lenvima/ MK-7902 + Keytruda , Trastuzumab + Tucatinib/ Tukysa, Tomivosertib/ eFT508 ± Avelumab , Onvansertib , Cabozantinib , Avelumab + Cetuximab , Avelumab + Cetuximab ± Folfox, Masitinib + Chemotherapy , Napabucasin , Fruquintinib , Arfolitixorin/ Modufolin , and NOX-A12 + pembrolizumab is expected to propel the mCRC market size growth forward in the coming next decade in the 7MM.

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , and is expected to propel the mCRC market size growth forward in the coming next decade in the 7MM. Pharmaceutical companies having their products in the late stage of clinical development include Hutchison Medipharma (fruquintinib), Isofol Medical (arfolitixorin), Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (napabucasin/BBI-608), G1 Therapeutics (trilaciclib + Chemotherapy), Merck (Olaparib ± Bevacizumab) and AB Science (masitinib + Chemotherapy).

(fruquintinib), (arfolitixorin), (napabucasin/BBI-608), (trilaciclib + Chemotherapy), (Olaparib ± Bevacizumab) and (masitinib + Chemotherapy). DelveInsight estimates that Adagrasib ± cetuximab is expected to garner significant revenue for its company as it will have an edge in the mCRC market owing to its ability to specifically target KRAS G12C mutation.

Request for Sample @ Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market Insights

Colorectal cancer (CRC) or the cancer of rectum/colon is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer and the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. It is the third leading cause of death from cancer in the United States. Approximately 25% of patients at the diagnosis of the CRC, have their cancer metastasized to distant organs, and about 50% of the CRC patients eventually develop metastases. Moreover, only a small percentage of total patients, i.e14% with Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC) are expected to survive 5 years after they are diagnosed.

Talking about gender-predisposition, CRC is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in males and the second in females. It is most frequently diagnosed in people of age group 65–74.

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Epidemiological Analysis

As per DelveInsight's epidemiological analysis, the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer incident population in the 7MM was reported to be 213,181 in 2020.

The Colorectal cancer market report proffers epidemiological historical as well as forecasted analysis in the 7MM segmented into:

Colorectal cancer Incident Population

Gender-specific Colorectal Cancer Incidence

Age-specific Colorectal Cancer Incident Population

Colorectal Cancer incidence based on Tumor Localization,

Incident Population of Colorectal Cancer based on CRC Staging

Incident Population of Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (mCRC)

Visit to know more about Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Incidence and Patient pool

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Treatment Market

The Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Treatment Market includes a combination of surgery, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and chemotherapy, which can be used to slow down the cancer progression and shrink the tumour size. The first-line palliative chemotherapy alone, as well in combination with targeted agents, comprises a fluoropyrimidine (FP) (intravenous 5-fluorouracil [5-FU] or the oral FP capecitabine) in various combinations and schedules.

Anti-angiogenesis therapy aims to prevent the formation of new blood vessels involves the prescription of bevacizumab (Avastin), regorafenib (Stivarga), Ziv-aflibercept (Zaltrap), and ramucirumab (Cyramza). They can be given in combination with folfiri chemotherapy as a second-line treatment for mCRC. Furthermore, EGFR inhibitors such as Cetuximab (Erbitux) and Panitumumab (Vectibix) are also used. Cetuximab (Erbitux), Regorafenib (Stivarga), Zivaflibercept (Zaltrap) and Ramucirumab (Cyramza), are also used as a second-line treatment for mCRC. Camptosar, a topoisomerase inhibitor, is indicated as a first-line therapy in combination with 5-fluorouracil and leucovorin for patients with Metastatic Colorectal Cancer as well in patients whose cancer has relapsed following initial fluorouracil-based therapy. Bevacizumab (Avastin) can also be prescribed along with chemotherapy, which increases the longevity of the people suffering from this disease. Opdivo and Yervoy combination received accelerated approval by the US FDA for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with MSI-H or dMMR mCRC that has progressed following treatment with a fluoropyrimidine, oxaliplatin, and irinotecan.

Recently, Keytruda, as monotherapy for the first-line treatment has received approval of patients with unresectable or metastatic microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) or mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) CRC has received approval, making it the most recent approval in the first-line treatment regimen for mCRC. Furthermore, the USFDA has also approved Braftovi (Encorafenib) in combination with Cetuximab for the treatment of BRAF V600E-mutant mCRC after prior therapy.

Surgical resection can also be attempted as it can prove to be a curative option in the 70% of patients presenting without metastatic disease. In cases where the cancer has spread to only the liver, surgery can be performed. Even if it fails to completely kill cancer from roots, it significantly adds to the months or even years to a person's life. With a combination of systemic therapies and surgeries, it has been witnessed that the survival rate of the patients has increased.

Get in touch with our Business executive for more insights into Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market Landscape

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Marketed Therapies

Braftovi (encorafenib) + Erbitux (cetuximab)/ Braftovi + Mektovi: Array BioPharma/ Pfizer

Keytruda (pembrolizumab) injection: Merck

Nivolumab (Opdivo) + Ipilimumab (Yervoy): Bristol-Myers Squibb

Cyramza (ramucirumab) injection + FOLFIRI: Eli Lilly

Lonsurf: Taiho Oncology

Vectibix (panitumumab) + Folfox: Amgen

And several others.

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market Forecast

Several emerging key players including Pfizer, Daiichi Sankyo/AstraZeneca, Merck& co., Cardiff Oncology, G1 Therapeutics, Effector Therapeutics, Exelixis, Mirati Therapeutics, NOXXON Pharma, Hutchison Medipharma, Isofol Medical, AB Science, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and several along with several others are exploring the precincts of Metastatic Colorectal Cancer market and are striving to capture the best of the market share.

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Emerging Therapies

Napabucasin (BBI-608): Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

Fruquintinib: Hutchison Medipharma Limited

Trilaciclib: G1 Therapeutics

Modufolin (arfolitixorin): Isofol Medical

Olaparib ± Bevacizumab: Merck

Avelumab + Cetuximab: Merck

Lenvatinib + Pembrolizumab: Merck/Eisai

Tucatinib + Trastuzumab: Merck/Seagen

Tomivosertib + Avelumab: Effector Therapeutics

And several others.

Get a detailed picture of the pipeline therapies @ Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Therapies

However, even with the advancements and availability of approved therapies, Metastatic Colorectal Cancer remains an incurable disease for the majority of the patients. In the past, 15 years ago, median overall survival (mOS) was approximately 12 months, and the 5-year survival rate was 13%. Thus, there is a need for first-line treatment, which at present has a lot of medical unmet needs. There has been no improvement in the available marketed mCRC therapies and a lack of standard management guidelines due to non-adherence of the ESMO guidelines further adds to the burden in the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer market.

Even so, the recent approval of mutation-targeting therapies such as Keytruda, Opdivo with or without Yervoy and Braftovi in combination with Erbitux has unfolded the new avenues for mutation-targeted therapies. Advances in pathological staging and identification of the mutational status of KRAS (exon2), BRAF (V600E), and PIK3CA have greatly helped in deciding a path for anti-EGFR therapy of mCRC patients. Thus, this will pave the way for novel pipeline therapies targeting specific mutations. Further, there is an increase in the awareness regarding the CRC leading to an early diagnosis. Incremental health care spending worldwide and a shifted focus towards oncology also lays down immense opportunities for the key pharmaceutical and biotech companies to penetrate deeper into the market. Thus, the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer market is set to experience significant growth in the forecast period of 2021-30.

Conclusively, with a pickup in the speed of the expected launch of pipeline therapies, a newly developed interest in the development of mutation-targeting therapies, several key pharmaceutical companies investigating their candidates at different stages of clinical development, increasing knowledge of the CRC and its incidence pool is anticipated to propel the growth of the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market Size during the forecast period 2021-30 in the 7MM.

Scope of the Report

· Geography Coverage: The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), Japan.

Study Period : 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis

: 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market Segmentation : Treatment Market is segmented by line of therapy, based on biomarker status etc.

: Treatment Market is segmented by line of therapy, based on biomarker status etc. Key Players Involved : Pfizer, Daiichi Sankyo/AstraZeneca, Merck& co., Cardiff Oncology, G1 Therapeutics, Effector Therapeutics, Exelixis, Mirati Therapeutics, NOXXON Pharma, Hutchison Medipharma, Isofol Medical, AB Science, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and several others.

: Pfizer, Daiichi Sankyo/AstraZeneca, Merck& co., Cardiff Oncology, G1 Therapeutics, Effector Therapeutics, Exelixis, Mirati Therapeutics, NOXXON Pharma, Hutchison Medipharma, Isofol Medical, AB Science, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and several others. Analysis : Comparative and conjoint analysis of Emerging therapies

: Comparative and conjoint analysis of Emerging therapies Tools used : SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods.

: SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods. Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's Views

Know more of what is covered in the report @ Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market Analysis and Forecast

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Executive Summary 3 Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market Overview at a Glance 4 Disease Background and Overview: Metastatic Colorectal Cancer 5 Recognized Establishments 6 Treatment of Metastatic Colorectal Cancer 7 Treatment of Patients with Late-stage Colorectal Cancer: ASCO Resource-stratified Guideline (2020) 8 ESMO Consensus Guidelines for The Management of Patients with Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (2016) 9 National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) Guidelines: Colorectal Cancer (Updated 2020) 10 Management of Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Patients: Guidelines of The Italian Medical Oncology Association (AIOM) (2016) 11 Treatment Guidelines of Metastatic Colorectal Cancer in Older Patients from The French Society of Geriatric Oncology (SOFOG) 12 Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM) Clinical Guidelines for Diagnosis and Treatment of Metastatic Colorectal Cancer (2018) 13 Japanese Society for Cancer of the Colon and Rectum (JSCCR) Guidelines 2019 for the Treatment of Colorectal Cancer 14 National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Clinical Practice Guidelines for Colon and Rectal Cancer (2020) 15 mCRC Treatment Algorithm 16 Epidemiology and Patient Population 17 7MM mCRC Epidemiology 18 Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Unmet Needs 19 mCRC Marketed Drugs 20 mCRC Emerging Drugs 21 mCRC Market Access and Reimbursement 22 Metastatic Colorectal Cancer 7 MM Analysis 23 7MM mCRC Market Outlook 24 Case Reports 25 mCRC Market Drivers 26 mCRC Market Barriers 27 Swot Analysis 28 KOL Views 29 Appendix 30 DelveInsight Capabilities 31 Disclaimer 32 About Delveinsight

Related Reports

Colorectal Cancer Market

DelveInsight's "Colorectal Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Colorectal Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Colorectal Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer Market

DelveInsight's "Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Biliary Tract Cancers Market

DelveInsight's 'Biliary Tract Cancer (BTC)– Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast—2030' report deliver an in-depth understanding of the historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of biliary tract cancer (BTC) in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

Biliary Tumor Market

DelveInsight's "Biliary Tumor - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Biliary Tumor, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Biliary Tumor market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Market

DelveInsight's "Advanced Pancreatic Cancer - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Advanced Pancreatic Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Advanced Pancreatic Cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma Market

DelveInsight's "Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Pancreatic Ductal Carcinoma Market

DelveInsight's "Pancreatic Ductal Carcinoma - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Pancreatic Ductal Carcinoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Pancreatic Ductal Carcinoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market

DelveInsight's "Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor Market

DelveInsight's "Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Pancreatic Endocrine Tumor market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Cholangiocarcinoma Market Insights Epidemiology and Market Forecast

DelveInsight's 'Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA)- Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing end to end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve .

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP