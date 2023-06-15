Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Market to Proliferate Immensly, Predicts DelveInsight | Key Companies to Look Out for - FibroGen, AstraZeneca, Jiangsu HengRui, ImmunityBio, SynerGene, Mirati, Incyte, Astellas, AbbVie, Cue Biopharma, PureTech

The dynamics of the metastatic pancreatic cancer market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the rising healthcare spending across the globe and the expected launch of novel and emerging therapies by key companies such as FibroGen, SynCore Biotechnology, AstraZeneca, Ab Science, and others.

LAS VEGAS, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, metastatic pancreatic cancer emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the metastatic pancreatic cancer market is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

Pancreatic cancer is typically characterized by its aggressive tumor growth and dismal prognosis. Each year more than 57,600 people in the United States (and double this number in Europe ) are now diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Of the 57,600 people with pancreatic cancer in the US, approximately half are diagnosed with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

people in (and double this number in ) are now diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Of the people with pancreatic cancer in the US, approximately half are diagnosed with metastatic pancreatic cancer. Leading metastatic pancreatic cancer companies such as FibroGen, SynCore Biotechnology, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Biosplice Therapeutics, AB Science, AstraZeneca, Eleison Pharmaceuticals, ImmunityBio, SynerGene Therapeutics, Inc., Mirati Therapeutics Inc., Incyte Corporation, AbbVie, Ability Pharmaceuticals SL, Legend Biotech USA Inc, Biomea Fusion Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc, Cue Biopharma, PureTech, and others are developing novel metastatic pancreatic cancer drugs that can be available in the metastatic pancreatic cancer market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel metastatic pancreatic cancer drugs that can be available in the metastatic pancreatic cancer market in the coming years. Some key therapies for metastatic pancreatic cancer treatment include Pamrevlumab, EndoTAG-1 (ET), Fuzuloparib, Cirtuvivint, Masitinib, Ceralasertib, Glufosfamide, PD-L1 t-hank and N-803, SGT-53, MRTX849, INCMGA00012, ABBV-927, ABTL0812, LB1908, BMF-219, ASP2138, CUE-102, LYT-200, and others.

Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Overview

Pancreatic cancer is one of the most dangerous malignant tumor forms, accounting for the 4th and 5th major causes of cancer death in the United States and the European Union, respectively. Pancreatic cancer is the 9th or 10th most often diagnosed cancer in the United States (depending on gender). Based on radiological evidence, a clinical/radiographic stage classification for pancreatic cancer indicates three stages (possibly resectable, locally advanced, and metastatic). Metastatic pancreatic cancer is unresectable or cannot be removed surgically. Cancer has spread to neighboring blood arteries or lymph nodes, as well as to organs outside the pancreas.

Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Epidemiology Segmentation

The metastatic pancreatic cancer epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current metastatic pancreatic cancer patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The metastatic pancreatic cancer market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Pancreatic Cancer Incident Cases

Total Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Incident Cases

Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Treatable Cases

Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Market

The current metastatic pancreatic cancer treatment options include radiation therapy (external-beam radiation therapy, stereotactic body radiation (SBRT) or standard fraction radiation therapy), chemotherapy (Xeloda, Tarceva, Gemzar, Camptosar, Wellcovorin, Abraxane, Onivyde, Eloxatin, etc.), targeted therapy (Tarceva, Lynparza, Vitrakvi), immunotherapy, and palliative treatment. The type and stage of cancer, potential side effects, and the patient's preferences and overall health all influence treatment options and recommendations. In metastatic pancreatic cancer, gemcitabine monotherapy is the standard of care. Gemcitabine with erlotinib (Tarceva), gemcitabine with capecitabine, gemcitabine with cisplatin, and gemcitabine with nab-paclitaxel are some other drug combinations. FOLFIRINOX is a combination of 5-FU, leucovorin, oxaliplatin, and irinotecan. Gemcitabine can be used alone or in conjunction with other drugs such as (nab)-paclitaxel or capecitabine.

Oxaliplatin/fluoropyrimidine or irinotecan liposome (Onivyde) in conjunction with fluorouracil + leucovorin are the next-line medication combinations for pancreatic cancer treatment. The drug olaparib (Lynparza) has been approved for the treatment of metastatic BRCA gene mutation patients whose cancer has responded effectively to chemotherapy.

Key Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Therapies and Companies

Pamrevlumab: FibroGen

EndoTAG-1 (ET): SynCore Biotechnology

Fuzuloparib: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine

Cirtuvivint: Biosplice Therapeutics

Masitinib: AB Science

Ceralasertib: AstraZeneca

Glufosfamide: Eleison Pharmaceuticals

PD-L1 t-hank and N-803: ImmunityBio

SGT-53: SynerGene Therapeutics, Inc.

MRTX849: Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

INCMGA00012: Incyte Corporation

ABBV-927: AbbVie

ABTL0812: Ability Pharmaceuticals SL

LB1908: Legend Biotech USA Inc

Inc BMF-219: Biomea Fusion Inc.

ASP2138: Astellas Pharma Inc

CUE-102: Cue Biopharma

LYT-200: PureTech

Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the metastatic pancreatic cancer market are expected to change in the coming years. Advances in computational and bioinformatics platforms, as well as a variety of other R&D practices, allow for the development of metastatic pancreatic cancer. Moreover, as the prevalence of cancer rises, so will the window of opportunity for new treatments in the metastatic pancreatic cancer market. Cancer recurrence is prevalent, even after adequate therapy; this provides a new avenue for pipeline activity in the metastatic pancreatic cancer market. Furthermore, the expected introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy, more awareness initiatives programs, and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are likely to boost the growth of the metastatic pancreatic cancer market in the 7MM.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the metastatic pancreatic cancer market. The pipeline for metastatic pancreatic cancer is geared towards patients who have reached an advanced stage of the disease, rather than those who require first-line therapy. Moreover, the development of LAPC imposes various constraints, such as the need for a big task force, manufacturing, and purification challenges, and so on. In addition, the adverse effects of metastatic pancreatic cancer differ from patient to patient, complicating product analysis. Due to the significant research and production costs of all new items, financial constraints in the metastatic pancreatic cancer market may arise.

Moreover, traditional cancer treatment techniques (drugs and chemotherapy) compete with cancer vaccinations which causes a dip in the growth of the metastatic pancreatic cancer market. Furthermore, the metastatic pancreatic cancer market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the metastatic pancreatic cancer market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Companies FibroGen, SynCore Biotechnology, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Biosplice Therapeutics, AB Science, AstraZeneca, Eleison Pharmaceuticals, ImmunityBio, SynerGene Therapeutics, Inc., Mirati Therapeutics Inc., Incyte Corporation, AbbVie, Ability Pharmaceuticals SL, Legend Biotech USA Inc, Biomea Fusion Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc, Cue Biopharma, PureTech, and others Key Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Therapies Pamrevlumab, EndoTAG-1 (ET), Fuzuloparib, Cirtuvivint, Masitinib, Ceralasertib, Glufosfamide, PD-L1 t-hank and N-803, SGT-53, MRTX849, INCMGA00012, ABBV-927, ABTL0812, LB1908, BMF-219, ASP2138, CUE-102, LYT-200, and others

Scope of the Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies

Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer current marketed and emerging therapies Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's Views, Analyst's Views, Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Market Key Insights 2. Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Market Report Introduction 3. Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Market Overview at a Glance 4. Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Treatment and Management 7. Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Marketed Drugs 10. Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Market Analysis 12. Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

