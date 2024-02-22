MetaTokyo collaborates with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government for a hybrid digital fashion initiative

TOKYO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This initiative, called "Digital Yukata Creator Fest," is organized by MetaTokyo in collaboration with Civic Creative Base Tokyo [CCBT], co-sponsored by Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Arts Council Tokyo (Tokyo Metropolitan Foundation for History and Culture) to combine the Metaverse, Web3, and IRL Events.

A creative event on March 2nd is open for participation to everyone from children to adults, allowing your designs of "Yukata" to become "Digital Yukatas" as wearables for avatars in Decentraland globally. The event will take place at SusHi Tech Square 1F in Tokyo, Japan.

A yukata is a traditional Japanese garment, a casual summer kimono usually made of cotton or synthetic fabric, worn by both men and women, characterized by its lightweight material and colorful designs.

The initiative has launched a dedicated architecture to showcase digital fashion, and a hybrid event happening this summer connects IRL Tokyo and MetaTokyo.

This initiative aims to bridge the Metaverse with Tokyo, enabling everyone from children to adults to express their creativity by designing "Yukatas" that will become "Digital Yukatas," and be shared with Metaverse users worldwide. It helps people in the Metaverse express themselves and enjoy Japanese culture wherever they are based.

Additionally, prominent creators from both Japan and internationally, including Asao Tokoro, KAREN11, and Soultry Dubs, are welcomed as guest designers.

MetaTokyo is a "Multiverse Entertainment Studio" based in Tokyo, Japan. We have been involved as an official partner for global events such as Metaverse Fashion Week and Metaverse Music Festivals.

CCBT is a hub where the public can explore their creative imaginations in society through the use of digital technology. CCBT has labs and studios, and through its five core programs––Meetup, Workshop, Art Incubation, Camp, and Showcase––CCBT aims to become the driving force of innovation that transforms Tokyo for the better.

