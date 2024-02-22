MetaTokyo collaborates with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government for a hybrid digital fashion initiative

News provided by

MetaTokyo Co.,Ltd.

22 Feb, 2024, 12:00 ET

TOKYO, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This initiative, called "Digital Yukata Creator Fest," is organized by MetaTokyo in collaboration with Civic Creative Base Tokyo [CCBT], co-sponsored by Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Arts Council Tokyo (Tokyo Metropolitan Foundation for History and Culture) to combine the Metaverse, Web3, and IRL Events.

https://fes.metatokyo.xyz 

A creative event on March 2nd is open for participation to everyone from children to adults, allowing your designs of "Yukata" to become "Digital Yukatas" as wearables for avatars in Decentraland globally. The event will take place at SusHi Tech Square 1F in Tokyo, Japan.

A yukata is a traditional Japanese garment, a casual summer kimono usually made of cotton or synthetic fabric, worn by both men and women, characterized by its lightweight material and colorful designs.

The initiative has launched a dedicated architecture to showcase digital fashion, and a hybrid event happening this summer connects IRL Tokyo and MetaTokyo.

This initiative aims to bridge the Metaverse with Tokyo, enabling everyone from children to adults to express their creativity by designing "Yukatas" that will become "Digital Yukatas," and be shared with Metaverse users worldwide. It helps people in the Metaverse express themselves and enjoy Japanese culture wherever they are based.

Additionally, prominent creators from both Japan and internationally, including Asao Tokoro, KAREN11, and Soultry Dubs, are welcomed as guest designers.

MetaTokyo is a "Multiverse Entertainment Studio" based in Tokyo, Japan. We have been involved as an official partner for global events such as Metaverse Fashion Week and Metaverse Music Festivals.

CCBT is a hub where the public can explore their creative imaginations in society through the use of digital technology. CCBT has labs and studios, and through its five core programs––Meetup, Workshop, Art Incubation, Camp, and Showcase––CCBT aims to become the driving force of innovation that transforms Tokyo for the better.

SOURCE MetaTokyo Co.,Ltd.

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.