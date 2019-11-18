MetaTrader 5 Arrives in Cambodia With B.I.C. Markets

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaQuotes' Press Office announced that the leading Derivative Broker in Cambodia has become the first company to launch the multi-asset trading platform in the country. The launch of MetaTrader 5 not only positions B.I.C. Markets as a leading broker working with complete trading solutions, but also shows a rapid development in the Cambodian marketplace as a financial hub, being regulated by the SECC.

Furthermore, the B.I.C Markets team believes that MetaTrader 5 will help the company expand into Asia by allowing the offering of additional asset classes from the various exchanges.

Features of the MetaTrader 5 offered by B.I.C. Markets:

Full set of financial instruments

Leverage up to 1:400

Hedging capabilities

Account opening functionality with integrated back office

Chief Executive Officer of B.I.C. Markets, Ms. Bun Sovatdy, comments that MetaTrader 5 is a more intuitive trading platform from both a front and back-end perspective, compared to its predecessor.

