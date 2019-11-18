MetaTrader 5 Arrives in Cambodia With B.I.C. Markets
Nov 18, 2019, 11:26 ET
LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaQuotes' Press Office announced that the leading Derivative Broker in Cambodia has become the first company to launch the multi-asset trading platform in the country. The launch of MetaTrader 5 not only positions B.I.C. Markets as a leading broker working with complete trading solutions, but also shows a rapid development in the Cambodian marketplace as a financial hub, being regulated by the SECC.
Furthermore, the B.I.C Markets team believes that MetaTrader 5 will help the company expand into Asia by allowing the offering of additional asset classes from the various exchanges.
Features of the MetaTrader 5 offered by B.I.C. Markets:
- Full set of financial instruments
- Leverage up to 1:400
- Hedging capabilities
- Account opening functionality with integrated back office
Chief Executive Officer of B.I.C. Markets, Ms. Bun Sovatdy, comments that MetaTrader 5 is a more intuitive trading platform from both a front and back-end perspective, compared to its predecessor.
Related Images
Related Links
MetaTrader 5 for brokers, banks, hedge funds and exchanges
SOURCE MetaQuotes Software
Share this article