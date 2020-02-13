MetaTrader 5 Gains a Foothold in Japan With AvaTrade

TOKYO, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaQuotes' Press Service has announced that AvaTrade Japan, regulated by the Japanese Financial Services Agency (No. 1662) - JFSA & FFAJ (No. 1574), has launched one of the largest foreign exchange platforms, MetaTrader 5, in its successful local office. Japanese traders now have access to the desktop, mobile and web versions of this powerful platform.

MetaTrader 5 has a lot of benefits for AvaTrade's Japanese traders:

MetaQuotes Ltd

The platform features a low spread (0.4 pips), accompanied by the most efficient trading tools and resources. Hundreds of additional trading instruments including stocks, Indices and ETFs. Easy access from any device: PC, MetaTrader 5 mobile applications for iOS and Android or a web browser. Powerful analytics: 21 timeframes, built-in technical indicators and graphical tools Developing and testing trading robots: multi-currency strategy tester and built-in MQL5 development environment. One-click trading, high-order execution speed

Mr. Hiroshi Niwa, AvaTrade Japan CEO, observes "I am pleased to announce that AvaTrade Japan became one of the first adopters of MetaTrader 5 in the Japanese market. This is part of our long-term strategy as leaders in the industry to embrace the latest and most innovative solutions for our clients. This was possible thanks to our close and strong relationship with MetaQuotes, led by our strategic partner."

Find out more about AvaTrade Japan at www.avatrade.co.jp

About AvaTrade

AvaTrade, a regulated, award-winning forex and CFD broker, was founded in 2006 and offers over 1,000 financial instruments, on top of a full suite of leading trading platforms, including a cutting-edge mobile app, AvaTradeGO. Clients enjoy personal account managers, a comprehensive collection of educational material and multi-lingual client support. AvaTrade accommodates to traders of all levels and further ensures secured trading with advanced encryption and fully segregated accounts. AvaTrade is regulated across ninth jurisdictions and was recently awarded the 2020's Most Regulated Broker Award by one of the world's leading business publications - The European.

AvaTrade Japan Co, Ltd. is authorized by Kanto Local Finance Bureau Director (Kinsho) No. 1661 and is a member of the Financial Futures Trading Association and of the Japan Investment Advisors Association.

Media Contact

Hiroshi Niwa

CEO

H.Niwa@avatrade.co.jp

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

MetaTrader 5 for brokers, banks and hedge funds

SOURCE MetaQuotes Ltd