MetaTrader 5 Wins Awards in Two Categories During London Summit Awards 2019: Best FX Trading Platform and Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaQuotes is proud to announce that its trading platform has won awards in two categories during Finance Magnates London Summit Awards 2019. MetaTrader 5 has set itself as the best platform in both Forex and multi-asset trading.

The award ceremony was the final accord of the summit and took place on November 13. This year, the event brought together more than 3,000 professionals from the financial and FinTech industries, achieving a historical record of attendance.

MetaQuotes Software

As a result of independent voting, MetaTrader 5 outperformed its competitors and gained the majority of votes. The winner in each category was determined in two stages: a shortlist of three participants was formed in each category, and then the registered attendees voted based on a narrowed shortlist.

MetaTrader 5 won two awards in both the "Best FX trading platform" and "Best multi-asset trading platform" categories. These awards set MetaTrader 5 as the industry standard and represent an acknowledgment of contribution from the industry as a whole.

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/brokers

About MetaQuotes

SOURCE MetaQuotes Software

Related Links

https://www.metaquotes.net

