Metaverse Blockchain Company Coinllectibles Joins Forces with 33 Auction to Launch Singapore's 1st Art and Collectibles DOT Auction

Exclusively curated set of 33 pieces valued over $500K USD will have an accompanying Digital Ownership Token (DOT), that will allow owners to resell the physical collectibles on other NFT marketplaces

SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain company Coinllectibles™️, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG) is pleased to announce that it will be partnering 33 Auction to launch Singapore's first art and collectibles DOT auction. The auction will take place on the evening of the Web 5.0 conference on 1 Nov 2022 at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel from 7.30pm to 9pm.

Up for auction is an exclusively curated set of 33 items – which includes paintings, sculptures as well as limited edition watches. Catering to new collectors, there will be a selection of items that have starting bids at S$500 (US$352). Targeting the seasoned collectors, there will be a wide range of collectibles with the highest starting bid at S$290,000 (US$204,225) – for a one-of-a-kind Quinting Panda watch. Some of the other notable pieces on auction include:

Limited edition [email protected] 1000% PVC sculpture with varying designs and starting bids ranging from S$800 (US$563) to S$1,200 (US$845) . SALVADOR DALI | Don Quixote . 54.3 x 76 cm limited edition lithograph (86 out of 300 edition) signed and dated 1956 with starting bid at S$1,500 (US$1,056) . YUE MINJUN | Untitled. 106 x 78 cm limited edition silkscreen print on paper (23 out of 40 edition) signed and dated 2001 with starting bid at S$3,500 (US$2,465) . YANG XUN | Pavilion Passion 5. 180 x 180 cm oil on canvas painting with starting bid at S$15,000 (US$10,563) .

The full list of auction items is available at the following link: https://auctions.33auction.com/auctions/1-6KJWPU/art-nft-online-live-auction-os038.

All auction items will have an accompanying Digital Ownership Token (DOT), that will allow owners to resell their physical collectibles on the Coinllectibles MetaMall (www.Coinllectibles.Art) as well as on third party NFT marketplaces.

Commenting on the auction, Terry Lee, Head of Art at Coinllectibles, said, "When we were planning the inaugural DOT auction in Singapore, we toyed with the possibility of working with well-known auction houses from abroad. However, we want to directly add value to the Singapore and Asia art scenes. We strongly believe that bespoke auction houses – like 33 Auction, have an important role to play in the development of a vibrant regional art ecosystem. After some consideration, we concluded that 33 Auction is an ideal partner to help us achieve our desired outcome."

Founded in 1999, 33 Auction is one of Singapore's leading boutique auction houses in the Asian Contemporary Arts Scene with branches in Singapore, Indonesia and China. One of the more notable achievements saw 33 Auction selling Liu Kang's Street Scene painting – Singapore Trengganu Street for more than 80% above the estimated price during the 2019 Singapore Art Week Auction. Liu Kang was a renowned Singaporean artist known for his Balinese-themed figurative painting and that auction helped set a record price of S$183,000 (US$128,873) for his paintings.

Commenting on the collaboration with Coinllectibles, David Fu, the Director at 33 Auctions, said, "I am very intrigued with the idea of digital ownership tokens. As a director of an auction house, I can certainly see a lot of potential uses for it. One thing that caught my attention is how auction winners can immediately put the DOTs up for sale in NFT market places. If this works the way that it should, it will definitely make it easier for enthusiasts to collect arts and collectibles. In addition, it will give the whole art ecosystem access to new groups of young collectors – those who previously may not have considered investing in traditional arts and collectibles."

The inaugural arts and collectibles DOT auction by Coinllectibles & 33 Auction is a free event. However, attendees will be required to register in order to participate and bid during the auction. For more information, please refer to the information below.

Title: Coinllectibles & 33 Auction Arts & Collectibles DOT Auction 2022

Date: 1 November 2022

Address: Grand Copthorne Waterfront. 392 Havelock Road, Singapore 169663

Time: 7.30pm – 10pm

Registration: https://auctions.33auction.com

For more information on the Web 5.0 conference, please visit www.Coinllectibles.Art/Web5Conference . For more information on Coinllectibles and its DOT offerings, please visit www.Coinllectibles.Art.

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc

Cosmos is a business group that operates in two business segments:

Arts and Collectibles

Financing

Through Coinllectibles™, the group provides authentication, valuation and certification (AVC) service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition (CSE) services to art buyers through traditional channels, as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of digital ownership tokens (DOTs).

With subsidiaries licensed under Hong Kong's Money Lenders Ordinance, the group currently primarily provides unsecured personal loan to private individuals, with a small portfolio of mortgage loans. The group is integrating the two business segments by offering secured financing services to prospective art and collectibles purchasers to provide a one-stop arts and collectibles purchasing and financing experience.

About the Company – Coinllectibles™️

Coinllectibles™️ is a technology company supporting the collectibles industry with a focus on rare memorabilia and artworks that exist and have intrinsic value in the real world, whether tangible or intangible in nature.

Coinllectibles™️ applies blockchain, marketplace, metaverse and DOT technologies as tools to disrupt and enhance the real world collectibles industry. The technology underpinning DOTs (digital ownership tokens) has multiple functional use cases that Coinllectibles™️ is applying to areas including art, sports, watches, numismatics, limited edition toys, limited edition fashion wear and sneakers. DOTs have the power to transform our societies and some areas may be subject to regulations. Coinllectibles™️ uses DOT technology solely to provide a legally-binding digital ownership token (DOT) to a tangible or intangible collectible.

About Coinllectibles™️ Fusion DOT

Coinllectibles™️ prides the Fusion DOT as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a Fusion DOT contains the following on Arweave – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the Fusion DOT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the Fusion DOT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the Fusion DOT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the Fusion DOT™️.

