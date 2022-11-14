Metaverse in E-commerce Market to grow by USD 60.47 Bn; Driven by the growing popularity of AR technology - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Metaverse in E-commerce Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 60.47 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 36.47% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the growth of the market. Understand the scope of this market study. Download a Free PDF Sample Report

Market Dynamics

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metaverse in E-commerce Market

Driver: The market is driven by the growing popularity of AR technology. The rising popularity of AR technology allows consumers to be completely confident in the product quality and fit before purchasing it. This benefits customers in terms of convenience, but it also benefits merchants by reducing returns and expanding their customer base. Virtual purchasing experiences are becoming increasingly popular among customers. Some well-known furniture and home decor retailers are experimenting with AR technology. This is allowing retailers to provide their consumers a safe haven to feel confident about purchasing since they can use near-reality try-outs first. All these factors are increasing the popularity of AR technology, which is driving the growth of the market.

Trend: The highly personalized digital experience is identified as the key trend in the market. Metaverse will introduce us to a whole new shopping experience. It will also have an impact on future consumer behavior trends. With metaverse technology, brands will be able to provide shoppers with a highly personalized digital experience. The metaverse will provide shoppers with a seamless experience, allowing them to locate exactly what they want and when they want it. Unlike today's individualized digital purchasing experiences, the metaverse will allow businesses to tailor the purchase experience at scale, allowing them to reach out to a larger number of customers than ever before. This trend will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Challenge: The privacy and security concerns over the metaverse will challenge the growth of the market. Even though companies and organizations keep revolutionizing their IT security systems, data privacy and security has been a long-running concern for users of the metaverse. The metaverse collects and processes vast amounts of information about users and their environment. Privacy concerns, therefore, constitute a significant challenge in the market. Metaverse has access to users' personal information, which could compromise their privacy. It has the ability to gather a lot of data from the user social networking accounts. If hackers obtain access to a user's device, their privacy may be threatened.

Major Revenue-generating Segment

By platform, the market is segmented by computer, mobile, and headset. The market growth will be significant in the computer segment during the forecast period. Computers had the largest share in the global metaverse in the e-commerce market due to the growing internet penetration. Personal computers (PCs) are small, multi-purpose devices intended for use by individuals. Many websites are built with desktops in mind, and the majority of their functionality may be accessed that way. People with a better Internet connection and faster speeds will still want to use their desktops, as a fixed connection is faster than a mobile one by quite a margin. These factors will drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The metaverse in fashion market share is expected to increase to USD 6.61 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 36.47%. The growing number of fashion brands entering the metaverse platform is notably driving the metaverse in fashion market growth, although factors such as privacy and security concerns over the metaverse may impede the market growth.

share is expected to increase to from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 36.47%. The growing number of fashion brands entering the metaverse platform is notably driving the metaverse in fashion market growth, although factors such as privacy and security concerns over the metaverse may impede the market growth. The metaverse in entertainment market share is expected to increase to USD 28.92 billion by 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 8.55%. The rising consumer spending across virtual concerts, events, and others is notably driving the metaverse in entertainment market growth, although factors such as privacy and security concerns over the metaverse may impede the market growth.

Metaverse In E-commerce Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 36.47% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 60.47 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 30.5 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Autodesk Inc., Block Inc., Dealskart Online Services Pvt. Ltd., Epic Games Inc., Matterport Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Roblox Corp, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Shopify Inc., and Unity Software Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

