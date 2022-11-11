Metaverse in Entertainment Market Size to Grow by USD 28.92 Bn, Rising Consumer Spending to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global metaverse in entertainment market size is expected to grow by USD 28.92 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.55%. The market is segmented by end-user (film production, music labels, OTT platforms, television broadcasters, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metaverse in Entertainment Market 2022-2026

Global Metaverse in Entertainment Market: Driver, Trend, and Challenge

The rising consumer spending across virtual concerts, events, and others is driving the market growth. The rise in demand for virtual events, as well as the growth in the number of people attending concerts and events, will further propel the industry. Immersive technologies such as AR and VR are evolving at a rapid pace. Such factors will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The rising consumer adoption of online gaming is a trend in the market. Metaverse offers an immersive visual experience and supports emerging technologies such as IoT, blockchain, and 3D visualization. The increasing use of advanced gaming technologies, rising income levels, and changing consumer entertainment choices will further support market growth during the forecast period.

Privacy and security concerns are challenging the growth of the market. The metaverse collects and processes large volumes of information about users and their environment. It can access the personal data of users, which may pose a threat to their privacy. In addition, there are privacy-related concerns associated with smart gears, such as VR headsets and smart glasses, as they automatically screen and process the user's environment. These factors may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will

help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. Buy Now for

detailed information about market dynamics

Global Metaverse in Entertainment Market: End-user

By end-user, the film production segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Metaverse is expected to revolutionize the film industry. It will alter the way movies are shot by creating virtual and 3D settings. VR technology will be used to interact within this environment. As a result, the metaverse is becoming popular in film production and will contribute to market growth during the forecast period.

Global Metaverse in Entertainment Market: Geographic Landscape

North America will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rapid convergence of the entertainment industry and traction of the gaming culture, the integration of gaming services into the service offerings of major entertainment brands, and increased investment to create more immersive gaming and entertainment experiences. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA. The US and Canada are the key countries for the metaverse in the entertainment market in North America.

Global Metaverse in Entertainment Market: Companies Covered

Aomen City

Epic Games Inc.

Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Meta Platforms Inc.

Niantic Inc.

OverActive Media Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Queppelin

Roblox Corp

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Tetavi Ltd.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest

developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Global Metaverse in Entertainment Market: What our reports offer

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data from 2021 to 2026

Market trends (investment opportunities, drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed

annually at USD 5000

Metaverse In Entertainment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist in metaverse in entertainment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the metaverse in entertainment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the metaverse in the entertainment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metaverse in entertainment market vendors

Related Reports

Metaverse Market in Finance by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The innovative features and user interfaces are notably driving the metaverse market in finance growth. Banks are considering strategies to expand their presence in the metaverse and offer better services to consumers. For example, using VR glasses, customers will be able to handle all their banking and financial activities from anywhere.

Metaverse Real Estate Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The growing popularity of mixed reality and cryptocurrency is driving the market growth. The evolution of VR into a more mixed reality creates readability in virtual spaces by decoding tags and annotations. People accessing metaverse platforms can buy real estate land, and they can either sell or lease it to others.

Metaverse In Entertainment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 28.92 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 7.41 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aomen City, Epic Games Inc., Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., Niantic Inc., OverActive Media Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Queppelin, Roblox Corp, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Tetavi Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Film production - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Film production - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Film production - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Film production - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Film production - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Music labels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Music labels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Music labels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Music labels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Music labels - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 OTT platforms - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on OTT platforms - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on OTT platforms - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on OTT platforms - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on OTT platforms - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Television broadcasters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Television broadcasters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Television broadcasters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Television broadcasters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Television broadcasters - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Aomen City

Exhibit 101: Aomen City - Overview



Exhibit 102: Aomen City - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Aomen City - Key offerings

10.4 Epic Games Inc.

Exhibit 104: Epic Games Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Epic Games Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Epic Games Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 107: Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Meta Platforms Inc.

Exhibit 110: Meta Platforms Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Meta Platforms Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Meta Platforms Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Meta Platforms Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Meta Platforms Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Niantic Inc.

Exhibit 115: Niantic Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Niantic Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Niantic Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 OverActive Media Corp.

Exhibit 118: OverActive Media Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 119: OverActive Media Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: OverActive Media Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: OverActive Media Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Qualcomm Inc.

Exhibit 122: Qualcomm Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Qualcomm Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Qualcomm Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Qualcomm Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Qualcomm Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Queppelin

Exhibit 127: Queppelin - Overview



Exhibit 128: Queppelin - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Queppelin - Key offerings

10.11 Roblox Corp

Exhibit 130: Roblox Corp - Overview



Exhibit 131: Roblox Corp - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Roblox Corp - Key offerings

10.12 Tetavi Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Tetavi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Tetavi Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Tetavi Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio