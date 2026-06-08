Metaverse in Entertainment Market worth $121.96 billion by 2032 | Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Metaverse in Entertainment Market size will grow to USD 121.96 billion by 2032 from USD 30.6 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 25.9% during the forecast period.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 100 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Metaverse in Entertainment Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Metaverse in Entertainment Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2032

2021–2032 2026 Market Size: USD 30.6 billion

USD 30.6 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 121.96 billion

USD 121.96 billion CAGR (2026–2032): 25.9%

Metaverse in Entertainment Market Trends & Insights:

Market growth is primarily driven by rising consumer engagement in immersive gaming platforms and creator-led virtual ecosystems.

By offering, hardware is expected to grow at the highest rate at a CAGR of 33.7% during the forecast period, driven by increasing adoption of AR, VR, and MR devices.

By technology, artificial intelligence (AI) is projected to register the highest CAGR of 35.3% during the forecast period due to rising adoption of AI-powered immersive experiences and digital avatars.

By hardware, MR devices are expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 46.4% during the forecast period, supported by increasing investments in spatial computing and immersive entertainment experiences.

By entertainment type, gaming is expected to account for the largest market share in the Metaverse in Entertainment Market due to strong user engagement, creator-driven ecosystems, virtual economies, and increasing investments in immersive multiplayer experiences.

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The market is experiencing significant growth as entertainment companies increasingly prioritize persistent immersive engagement across digital ecosystems globally. Gaming platforms, virtual concerts, immersive storytelling environments, and creator-led experiences are rapidly reshaping digital entertainment participation patterns worldwide. Companies are steadily integrating artificial intelligence, extended reality technologies, and immersive monetization frameworks supporting synchronized audience interactions across devices. Rising investments surrounding creator economies, virtual advertising ecosystems, and digital commerce capabilities continue accelerating adoption internationally. Entertainment organizations increasingly require scalable immersive platforms supporting recurring engagement, real-time participation, and interactive social experiences across geographically distributed audiences.

By offering, hardware segment is projected to witness highest growth rate during forecast period

By offering, the hardware segment is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Rising adoption of virtual reality headsets, mixed reality devices, and immersive wearable technologies continues accelerating hardware demand globally. Entertainment companies increasingly prioritize immersive hardware ecosystems supporting synchronized virtual participation, interactive gaming, and spatial entertainment experiences internationally. Growing investments surrounding spatial computing technologies and immersive audience engagement platforms continue strengthening hardware deployment across entertainment ecosystems. Expanding consumer interest surrounding immersive gaming, virtual concerts, and interactive digital experiences further accelerates immersive entertainment hardware adoption globally.

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By technology, extended reality (XR) segment is projected to hold the largest market size during forecast period

By technology, the extended reality (XR) segment is projected to dominate the global Metaverse in Entertainment Market throughout the forecast period. Entertainment organizations increasingly integrate virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality technologies supporting immersive audience participation globally. XR technologies continue enabling interactive gaming environments, immersive concerts, virtual cinemas, and creator-led social entertainment experiences internationally. Large entertainment enterprises increasingly depend upon extended reality ecosystems supporting persistent engagement, real-time interaction, and synchronized immersive participation capabilities. Rising consumer adoption of immersive devices and expanding investments surrounding spatial entertainment ecosystems continue strengthening extended reality technology deployment globally.

North America is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America remains a highly attractive region for metaverse in entertainment vendors because of advanced digital infrastructure and strong immersive technology adoption. Gaming companies, media enterprises, sports organizations, and entertainment studios across the US and Canada increasingly invest in persistent virtual engagement ecosystems. Organizations are adopting immersive platforms supporting interactive gaming, virtual concerts, creator monetization, and real-time social entertainment experiences across devices. According to Reuters, Meta expanded Horizon Worlds initiatives and wearable ecosystem investments during 2025, strengthening immersive participation capabilities regionally. Simultaneously, Roblox continues expanding immersive advertising partnerships and creator monetization frameworks supporting persistent digital engagement ecosystems internationally. Rising adoption of extended reality devices, artificial intelligence integration, and immersive commerce ecosystems continues accelerating metaverse entertainment investments throughout North America.

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Top Companies in Metaverse in Entertainment Market:

The Top Companies in Metaverse in Entertainment Market include Roblox (US), Epic Games (US), Meta (US), Microsoft (US), Take-Two Interactive (US), Electronic Arts (US), Apple (US), Sony Group Corporation (Japan), Google (US), Unity Technologies (US), Deloitte (UK), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (India), DPVR (China), Capgemini (France), Pimax (China), Rokid (China), Magic Leap (US), Tencent (China), NetEase (China), Valve (US), HTC Corporation (Taiwan), TCL (China), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), ByteDance (China), XREAL (China), Decentraland (Argentina), Niantic (US), VRChat (US), The Sandbox (Hong Kong), Uplandme, Inc. (US), and Play For Dream (China).

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