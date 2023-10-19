Metaverse in Fashion Market to grow by USD 6.61 billion from 2021 to 2026 | Growth Driven by the growing number of fashion brands entering the metaverse platform - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The metaverse in fashion market by platform (computer, mobile, and headset) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the metaverse in fashion market between 2022 and 2026 is USD 6.61 billionGet deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metaverse in Fashion Market 2022-2026
The growing number of fashion brands entering the metaverse platform is a key factor driving market growth. The possibility of transforming an online shopping experience is possible using metaverse platforms. Fashion brands, especially clothing brands, largely depend on attractive branding and branding for sales. Clothing brands use the metaverse platform to enhance their reputation. For example, in April 2022, Nike and RTFKT jointly launched a virtual shoe called the RTFKT x Nike Dunk Genesis CRYPTOKICKS collection. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Free Sample PDF Report Now

Market Challenge

Privacy and security concerns over metaverse are significant challenges restricting market growth. Though companies and organizations innovate in the field of information security, data privacy and protection concerns remain for metaverse users even if they do not change their IT systems. The Metaverse services collect, process, and store a large amount of data on users and their environment. Consequently, privacy concerns are an important challenge for the metaverse in the fashion market. Metaverse can access users' private data and may pose a danger to their privacy. 

The metaverse in fashion market has been segmented by platform (computer, mobile, and headset), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • The metaverse in fashion market share growth by the computer segment will be significant during the forecast period. A high degree of personalized digital experience has emerged from the emergence of metaverses in fashion. Additionally, with the metaverse, many fashion industries are developing new digital merchandising strategies, such as allowing customers to create personalized products that they can style according to their preferences. Consequently, big e-commerce companies have been forced to compete and enhance the availability of their products for customers.
  • 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. 

View the Free Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the Metaverse in Fashion Market:

Accenture Plc, Active Theory LLC, adidas AG, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Animoca Brands Corp. Ltd, ByteDance Ltd., Gap Inc., Globant SA, Infosys Ltd., Kering SA, Magic Leap Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mobiloitte Technologies, NetEase Inc., NexTech AR Solutions Corp., Nike Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Queppelin, Roblox Corp., and Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Metaverse in Fashion Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2021

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 36.47%

Market Growth 2022-2026

USD 6.61 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

30.5

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Active Theory LLC, adidas AG, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Animoca Brands Corp. Ltd, ByteDance Ltd., Gap Inc., Globant SA, Infosys Ltd., Kering SA, Magic Leap Inc., Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mobiloitte Technologies, NetEase Inc., NexTech AR Solutions Corp., Nike Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Queppelin, Roblox Corp., and Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

